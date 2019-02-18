How virgin groom has moved on from MAFS

Matthew Bennett confronted many of his social anxieties on Married At First Sight.

Matthew Bennett confronted many of his social anxieties on Married At First Sight. Nigel Wright

MATTHEW Bennett has revealed how he's moved on since the breakdown of his 'marriage' on Married at First Sight.

The Sunshine Coast-based videographer and his TV bride Lauren Huntriss were the first couple to leave Nine's social experiment in last night's commitment ceremony.

The couple, who appeared to be one of the show's stronger matches just a week ago, decided to part ways after Matthew admitted at a recent dinner party that he wasn't attracted to Lauren.

"Things seemed to deteriorate rather rapidly," he told the Daily.

"However, I am thankful for the events of 'yes week' and how everything unfolded as it helped to highlight the fact that Lauren and I were not right for each other. Had 'yes week' not gone the way it did, would we just have continued in the experiment, prolonging the inevitable."

Matthew Bennett has moved on from MAFS and is now in a new relationship.

Even though the couple parted ways amicably on screen, Lauren has taken to social media to vent about her treatment on the show.

"I'm not sure any breakup is ever on good terms," Matthew said. "Feelings are always going to be hurt, egos get bruised and sometimes people can't let that go."

The 29-year-old, who lost his virginity to Lauren during their honeymoon, said his time on the show has given him the confidence to get back into the dating game at home on the Coast.

"It's been months since the experiment finished for me. Since wrapping filming I've met a girl," he said.

"I'm crazy about her. I've never been with someone who makes time disappear when I'm with her. And whilst reliving the experiment on TV and in the media is certainly putting strain on this new relationship, we're working through it and I'm optimistic for the future."

Coast native Heidi Latcham is having better luck on the show, choosing to remain in the experiment with Gold Coast sparky Mike Gunner.

Married at First Sight continues tonight at 7.30 on Nine.