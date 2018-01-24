WARNING: How skipping the mowing could cost you $600

RESIDENTS who ignore warnings about their overgrown properties risk a $600 fine.

Last month, Ipswich City Council recorded a spike in complaints, or 'calls for service', regarding overgrown private properties.

With 163 complaints, overgrown properties were the number one bug bear for Ipswich residents.

The spike didn't come as a shock to councillor Health, Security and Community Safety Chair Sheila Ireland who said the issue was seasonal.

If a property is unsightly or overgrown, handing out fines aren't the council's first reaction.

A notice asking the property owner to tidy up will be issued.

The owner has 14 days to comply before further action is taken, which may include the council organising a contractor then charging the owner $600.

"It's a courtesy to your neighbours," Cr Ireland said.

"Once the grass gets to a certain height and it's unsightly to look at, then our local law states there should be intervention.

"That starts with letting them know the grass needs mowing, for example.

"We are finding that some of the interstate, or absent, land owners are using that as a reminder they should organise someone to do it, instead of having someone coming regularly.

"You think you would be proud enough, courteous enough to mow the lawn."

Cr Ireland said a small number of repeat offenders accept the council adding the $600 fine to their rates notice.

How long is too long?