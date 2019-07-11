How two Ipswich mums are making the movies more inclusive

A closed caption screening of Toy Story 4 will be held at Cineplex at Redbank Plaza. Pictured are the organisers (back) Belinda Aubrey, Jaycob Aubrey-White, Logan Aubrey-White and Sharyn Brown. (Front) Tyson Brown and Delinda Brown.

A SPECIAL screening of the movie Toy Story 4 will be held at Cineplex Redbank Plaza on Friday afternoon for people who are deaf or have hearing impairments.

The movie will be closed captioned, allowing people to read the text version of the spoken words.

The movie night was planned by mums Belinda Aubrey and Sharyn Brown, who both have kids with hearing difficulties.

Both are co-founders of DHH Connections Inc, a new not-for-profit group of parents who want better access and more opportunities for both children and adults who are hard of hearing.

Mrs Brown said families and individuals impacted by hearing impairments were very limited to what they could enjoy in the community, which means more often than not they miss out on being included.

"Often children end up in isolation because of their hearing, they can't enjoy some things like other children," she said.

"The number of deaf children being born to hearing parents is 90 per cent, so what we want to do is create partnerships. Our network as parents is the hearing community, so to be able to create a deaf community for our children is extremely hard to do.

A scene from the movie Toy Story 4. Supplied by Disney/Pixar. Pixar

"We have heard of and know of so many families who reached out and tried to find activities for their kids but couldn't afford it, couldn't find it, or it wasn't available or supported.

"We couldn't find that for our own children so rather than trying to find someone else who would do that for us, and having to ask them if they could do this for us, we thought we could do it for ourselves.

"We thought why not be another service provider, another opportunity and another avenue for families to actually give them networking opportunities, and it's going to give them a community that understands their condition, what life is like for them in a hearing world.

This will be the second closed captioned movie the group has hosted at Redbank Plaza.

Both mums said they were pleased to partner with Cineplex to offer this screening

"Our first event was a big success," Mrs Aubrey said.

"We have even had people ask us if we could host more closed captioned screening for adult movies.

"It's great that the community has got behind the events and it just shows the deaf community really do value the opportunity to have those captioned sessions.

"We are very thankful to Cineplex and look forward to working with them in the future."

The ladies said almost every cinema has access to closed captioned films, but you do have to enquire. In this instance, DHH Connections Inc hired out a cinema for themselves and then got people to book through them.

The closed captioned screening of Toy Story 4 will be held from 4-7pm, with the screening to begin at 4.30pm.

Tickets are $8.50 and needs to be booked in advance. Guests can also order movie snacks so they don't have to line up outside.

For more information search DHH Connections Inc on Facebook or email enquiries@dhhconnections.org.au.