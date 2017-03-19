How two major blazes led to formation of heroic fire brigade

UP UNTIL until July 1878, the first fire brigade then in existence in our town was the Southern & Western Railway Fire Brigade that was under the command of RT Darker, the locomotive superintendent of the Ipswich railway workshops.

Its apparatus for fighting fires was an old hand-worked pumping engine and buckets of water.

Following two big fires that occurred in a building at the corner of Brisbane and Nicholas Sts, a meeting was called for July 15, 1878, for the purpose of considering the formation of an Ipswich Fire Brigade.

At a later meeting, Mr Darker was elected superintendent on the motion of H Johns and seconded by Joseph Beasley and it was resolved that a reel and 300ft of leather be ordered and that a fire bell and 12 fire tomahawks be obtained as a sum of £150 had been collected towards equipping the brigade. The leather would be made into a fire hose.

RAIL LINK: Ipswich Fire Brigade members in 1935.

Over the years, there have been many costly fires in our city - let me remind you of some of them.

FEBRUARY 1966 - fire destroyed a bulk store in Darling St causing damage estimated at

£20,000. The store was owned by Cuthbert's Pty Ltd and leased by Russ Dore electrical dealer.

NOVEMBMER 12, 1967 - Noel Keidges business at the corner of Limestone and Nicholas Sts was destroyed by fire along with three other buildings.

AUGUST 17, 1985 - Fire ripped through Reid's Department Store (formerly the property of Messrs Cribb and Foote) that destroyed $11 million in property and completely tore out the commercial and social heart of Ipswich.

NOVEMEBER 1883 - Bundamba State School fire caused $764,000 damage to the administrative offices.

NOVEMBER 5, 1986 - $200,000 damage to administration building at Churchill State School.

NOVEMBER 14, 1988 - Damage by fire to dressed timbers, drying and storage sheds at Kruger Enterprises, Dinmore.

OCTOBER 5, 1989 - Fire destroyed stock and fittings worth more than $200,000 at Crawford's Cane Bazaar & New Furniture on the corner of Brisbane and West Sts.

JULY 1989 - Jongmans Arms Company, at Yamanto, $115,000 damage to gun factory.

AUGUST 1989 - Ipswich Railway workshops $250,000 damage.

AUGUST 26, 1989 - Ipswich State High School $500,000 damage to administration block.

DECEMBER 29, 1990 - an inferno at the Oakdale Guest House (a former Private Hospital, Milford St) caused the death of five people and the evacuation of 22 women from the Country Women's Association Rest Home next door.

OCTOBER 28, 1990 - Blair State school $500,000 damage to F Block.

AUGUST 10, 1992 - East St Uniting church at the corner of East & Roderick Sts $40,000 damage.

AUGUST 17, 1997 - a large section of the Redbank Woollen Mills was destroyed.

APRIL 27, 1993 - the Monsoons Nightclub in the Trustees Building Brisbane St was burnt down.

APRIL 20, 1997 - fire in the old McMahons Soft Drinks factory bounded by Darling, West and Martin Sts.

JULY 10, 2002 - Caledonian Hotel Bell St. Ownershad to jump between rooftops with their children to escape the fire.

There have been other fires, but this list is just a reminder of the severe losses of property and lives which can occur through fire.

THE FERRYMAN

Charles Samuel Wraight (Old Charlie) operated a ferry service for the Ipswich City Council for many years.

Mr Wraight was born at Basin Pocket in 1878 and commenced work at Hancock Bros Timber Mill at 15 years of age.

After 35 years at Hancock's, he was stood down during a cut in staff numbers.

It was then he became a ferryman and transported North Ipswich school children and railway workers across the Bremer River from Basin Pocket.

Ferry charges at the time were three pence per week for school children and one penny per person per trip for adults.

Mr Wraight used a large punt which would carry about 15 passengers at one time, but when the river flooded a smaller punt was used. He worked from 6am to 6pm.

When water hyacinth invaded the Bremer River he and one of his sons stretched a steel cable across the river to keep his passage way open for the ferry.