32°
Opinion

How two major blazes led to formation of heroic fire brigade

Times Past with QT columnist Beryl Johnston | 19th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
HISTORIC: The Ipswich Fire Brigade building in Brisbane Street
HISTORIC: The Ipswich Fire Brigade building in Brisbane Street

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UP UNTIL until July 1878, the first fire brigade then in existence in our town was the Southern & Western Railway Fire Brigade that was under the command of RT Darker, the locomotive superintendent of the Ipswich railway workshops.

Its apparatus for fighting fires was an old hand-worked pumping engine and buckets of water.

Following two big fires that occurred in a building at the corner of Brisbane and Nicholas Sts, a meeting was called for July 15, 1878, for the purpose of considering the formation of an Ipswich Fire Brigade.

At a later meeting, Mr Darker was elected superintendent on the motion of H Johns and seconded by Joseph Beasley and it was resolved that a reel and 300ft of leather be ordered and that a fire bell and 12 fire tomahawks be obtained as a sum of £150 had been collected towards equipping the brigade. The leather would be made into a fire hose.

 

RAIL LINK: Ipswich Fire Brigade members in 1935.
RAIL LINK: Ipswich Fire Brigade members in 1935.

 

Over the years, there have been many costly fires in our city - let me remind you of some of them.

 

FEBRUARY 1966 - fire destroyed a bulk store in Darling St causing damage estimated at

£20,000. The store was owned by Cuthbert's Pty Ltd and leased by Russ Dore electrical dealer.

 

NOVEMBMER 12, 1967 - Noel Keidges business at the corner of Limestone and Nicholas Sts was destroyed by fire along with three other buildings.

 

AUGUST 17, 1985 - Fire ripped through Reid's Department Store (formerly the property of Messrs Cribb and Foote) that destroyed $11 million in property and completely tore out the commercial and social heart of Ipswich.

 

NOVEMEBER 1883 - Bundamba State School fire caused $764,000 damage to the administrative offices.

 

NOVEMBER 5, 1986 - $200,000 damage to administration building at Churchill State School.

 

NOVEMBER 14, 1988 - Damage by fire to dressed timbers, drying and storage sheds at Kruger Enterprises, Dinmore.

 

OCTOBER 5, 1989 - Fire destroyed stock and fittings worth more than $200,000 at Crawford's Cane Bazaar & New Furniture on the corner of Brisbane and West Sts.

 

JULY 1989 - Jongmans Arms Company, at Yamanto, $115,000 damage to gun factory.

 

AUGUST 1989 - Ipswich Railway workshops $250,000 damage.

 

AUGUST 26, 1989 - Ipswich State High School $500,000 damage to administration block.

 

DECEMBER 29, 1990 - an inferno at the Oakdale Guest House (a former Private Hospital, Milford St) caused the death of five people and the evacuation of 22 women from the Country Women's Association Rest Home next door.

 

OCTOBER 28, 1990 - Blair State school $500,000 damage to F Block.

 

AUGUST 10, 1992 - East St Uniting church at the corner of East & Roderick Sts $40,000 damage.

 

AUGUST 17, 1997 - a large section of the Redbank Woollen Mills was destroyed.

 

APRIL 27, 1993 - the Monsoons Nightclub in the Trustees Building Brisbane St was burnt down.

 

APRIL 20, 1997 - fire in the old McMahons Soft Drinks factory bounded by Darling, West and Martin Sts.

 

JULY 10, 2002 - Caledonian Hotel Bell St. Ownershad to jump between rooftops with their children to escape the fire.

There have been other fires, but this list is just a reminder of the severe losses of property and lives which can occur through fire.

 

THE FERRYMAN

Charles Samuel Wraight (Old Charlie) operated a ferry service for the Ipswich City Council for many years.

Mr Wraight was born at Basin Pocket in 1878 and commenced work at Hancock Bros Timber Mill at 15 years of age.

After 35 years at Hancock's, he was stood down during a cut in staff numbers.

It was then he became a ferryman and transported North Ipswich school children and railway workers across the Bremer River from Basin Pocket.

Ferry charges at the time were three pence per week for school children and one penny per person per trip for adults.

Mr Wraight used a large punt which would carry about 15 passengers at one time, but when the river flooded a smaller punt was used. He worked from 6am to 6pm.

When water hyacinth invaded the Bremer River he and one of his sons stretched a steel cable across the river to keep his passage way open for the ferry.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  firefighting history times past

UPDATE: Police investigate cause of serious crash

UPDATE: Police investigate cause of serious crash

TWO women, 65 and 73, were trapped inside their car

Time to stop and take stock

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery often asks her guest what they would say to their younger self.

Look back at the many roles you play

How two major blazes led to formation of heroic fire brigade

HISTORIC: The Ipswich Fire Brigade building in Brisbane Street

1878 proved to be big year for city

Spike in trailer thefts across Ipswich

The stolen trailer is a domestic box trailer (Hans Welding), registration number DP 5226.

Have you seen these trailers?

Local Partners

VIDEO: Take a tour of retail giant's new Booval digs

Harvey Norman reveals new space with more departments and more jobs

Have $12.50? Ipswich store sells fashion for peanuts

Cryil Wheeler, Elaine Drennan, Helen Wheeler and Kerry Walker work at the St Pauls Varierty Market.

Poppin' labels with $20 in your pocket will leave some change

Five things to do this weekend

The RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre has a free public open day this Sunday.

What's on in Ipswich

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Fire eaters, martial arts to feature at new festival

Bellydance performer 'Shimmer' will be one of the artists showcasing their skills at the festival.

THIS new event is set to showcase some amazing talents this weekend

Melissa George tells of night of terror

ACTRESS Melissa George breaks her silence on the violent assault that ended her relationship.

What's on the small screen this week

Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley in a scene from the TV series Luther.

IDRIS Elba returns in Luther and final MAFS dinner promises drama.

Books: Defective detective the star of dark thriller

A flawed Aidan Watts is an enigma in this dark thriller

New Monopoly tokens to replace old favourites

Mr Monopoly won't be making an appearance on the board in the new version of the game.

THE results are in.

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

Amanda Seyfried.

AMANDA Seyfried calls for nude photos of her be removed from the web

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio.

LENA Dunham uses exercise to help battle anxiety, depression

Tim Minchin's tongue-in-cheek tune up for APRA gong

Tim Minchin is up for an APRA award.

Viral hit up for Song of the Year accolade

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

“HILDEAN” CLASSIC FEDERATION CHARACTER IN PREMIUM LOCATION

89A South Station Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR, SCHOOLS AND RAIL TIMELESS FEATURES & APPEAL This delightful character home sits privately nestled behind a screen of established gardens ...

A Surprise Awaits

11 Geraldine Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000...

What a great, honest highset family home. Beautifully maintained and presented with pride. Homes of this quality and presentation at this price are rare. A sea...

ESCAPE TO YOUR OWN PRIVATE SANCTUARY IN THE HEART OF IPSWICH!

104 Warwick Road, Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 8 $399,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life yet be only two minutes from the Ipswich CBD. This...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

NEARLY NEW IN PARKLANDS ESTATE

29 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Why have the hassle of building when you can move straight into this stylish 3 year old home in a quiet street in the sought after Parklands Estate in...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

The Entertainer

18 Kelso Close, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $419,000

Work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Home” home situated in the very popular...

APPROX 7 ACRES (2 lots), 3 BED, 2 BATH + SHED

17 Cornish Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 2 OFFERS FROM $399K...

This property has plenty to offer a buyer wanting a neat and tidy home and lots of land for a small hobby farm, quad bikes, horses, cattle, gardens etc. The...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Construction underway at $180m Ipswich development

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

Work has begun at new master-planned community

Council to auction private property over unpaid rates

Time is up for the owner of a 1750 square metre parcel of land at Moore who failed to pay their rate for more than three years before the council took over the property.

Bargain hunters' chance to snap up a block of land at auction

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!