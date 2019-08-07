How two brothers built a thriving Jets dynasty

IN 2010 after the Jets finished last, the club embarked on a mission to detonate, renovate and recreate.

A thorough internal assessment was undertaken and a discussion held to determine who the Jets wanted to be and how they were going to make it a reality.

Ben and Shane Walker, who had begun their career as assistant with the club in 2009, famously told the board not to contract any new players and then boldly took that squad into the finals in 2011.

The Jets would go on to make the finals each year, before winning the Intrust Super Cup, the NRL State Championship and the BRL in 2015 with no NRL players other than the Jets own Matt Parcell.

In the Walker era, the team never finished below eighth.

Jets CEO Steve Johnson said Ben played a crucial role in that watershed period and was instrumental as the Jets built on those foundations.

He said it had been an exciting ride with Ben at the helm and his legacy was a club which reflected his personality - innovative, courageous, resilient - but with a kind heart where shaping better people matters more than making better players.

"Ben has worked hard to ensure he left a lasting footprint on the club,” Johnson said.

"He and Shane did it on a shoestring budget but they've created a club that is rich in what counts - heart and values. As a result we have a club that will be strong for generations to come.

"Ben's contribution to all of that has been immense. While we're sad to see him leave, we're not disappointed.

"The club is one that always puts family first and that applies to everyone. Ben has chosen this time because his family is at an age where they need him around and he will have more time to spend with them. It has been a blessing for our club to have Ben, Shane and the Walker family. We're very grateful.”

Johnson said the beauty of the Walkers was they got the absolute best out of the players they had at their disposal and developed the style of play to suit the team.

He said the presence of eight or nine NRL players in some Intrust Super Cup teams had a major impact on the competition and the Jets simply would not have been competitive without the Walkers' approach to both the gameplay and recruitment.

"The style of play evolved over the years,” he said.

"That's why in 2015 when we had a team blessed with speed we scored some of the most spectacular tries you will ever see.

"If we had played block for kick like all of the other teams we would have finished last.

"We don't have NRL players yet we are continually a threat and that is a testament to the players and coaching staff.”

Johnson said he would love to see Ben and Shane reunite in an NRL coaching role in the future.

"They have earned that right,” he said.

Johnson said the duo would not deploy the same radical style if given an NRL opportunity.

He said there would undoubtedly be elements that would be refreshing and make for an exciting spectacle but the Walkers would adjust their approach according to what is required in the NRL and the cattle in their yard.

"Their knockers don't understand the Jets would be last if we played normal robotic style of football,” he said.

Johnson said the football department was thriving and the club was in such a positive place culturally that Ben felt comfortable to step away. He said Ben had formed many lifelong friendships within the club's ranks and would not be lost to the Jets, continuing to offer guidance and wisdom to Shane and his new assistant Keiron Lander.

He said Lander possessed the knowledge and talent to pursue a coaching career at the highest level and it was a wonderful opportunity for him to learn under Shane.

Through his real estate firm Ben will also assist the Jets' initiative to have everyone of its players move into their first homes.

Johnson said Ben's children had grown up around the club and the Walkers would long remain part of the Jets family.

He said Sam had been around the club since he was six and was competing with the Cup squad at training since 12.

He said the boom playmaker was an outstanding talent and individual, and he would continue to be a shining ambassador for the city of Ipswich.

"Sam is a future Origin and Test player,” Johnson said.

"The Roosters have recognised his ability, and the club and playing group are very proud of him.

"He is a fabulous talent and a great kid.

"Ben and Kylie have given Sammy a wonderful upbringing, and that's probably their greatest legacy.”