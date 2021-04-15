How two best friends turned hobby into a business

Emma Williams and Teesha Longford launched Ooh La La, an online shop, in February after they realised their creations were drawing attention from a range of admirers.Â Photo: Ebony Graveur

WHAT began as a hobby has blossomed into a business for two best friends with a flair for making homemade candles.

Emma Williams and Teesha Longford launched online shop Ooh La La in February after they realised their creations were drawing attention from a range of admirers.

“We started off on Etsy as a little hobby thing but it started getting bigger and bigger,” Emma said.

“We thought this could actually be something really, really good.”

The duo began making scented candles, bath milks, bath salts and wax melts because they had trouble finding what they were after in shops.

“I’ve got really sensitive skin so I can’t use anything really heavily fragrances, which really annoyed me because I love coming home from work and having a bath, relaxing and putting on a face mask,” Emma said.

“But I couldn’t put anything in my bath because it was too much.”

Some of Emma Williams and Teesha Longford’s products. Photo: Ebony Graveur

The pair started experimenting with ingredients like turmeric, coconut and oatmeal.

“I know I’m not the only one who has skin conditions,” she said.

“I know a lot of mums have been looking for something made of natural ingredients that are safe for their baby’s skin.”

The products Emma and Teesha crafted drew positive feedback from friends eager to buy.

Ipswich business owners Emma Williams and Teesha Longford. Photo: Ebony Graveur

“One of our friends was like ‘can you make one and I’ll buy it off you because I want to give it to my mum,” Emma said.

“Another friend said she would pay us to make a (gift) pack to give to her aunty.

“We realised this was something people would pay for.”



The duo have their sights set on one day opening a physical shop and plan to take their wares to local craft and handmade markets.

“In the meantime, we have our online shop and we will be looking at doing pop-ups,” Emma said.



“We are taking it day by day and just seeing how it goes and really appreciating when people buy our products and leave us reviews.”

