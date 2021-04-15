Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emma Williams and Teesha Longford launched Ooh La La, an online shop, in February after they realised their creations were drawing attention from a range of admirers.Â Photo: Ebony Graveur
Emma Williams and Teesha Longford launched Ooh La La, an online shop, in February after they realised their creations were drawing attention from a range of admirers.Â Photo: Ebony Graveur
Business

How two best friends turned hobby into a business

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
15th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHAT began as a hobby has blossomed into a business for two best friends with a flair for making homemade candles.

Emma Williams and Teesha Longford launched online shop Ooh La La in February after they realised their creations were drawing attention from a range of admirers.

“We started off on Etsy as a little hobby thing but it started getting bigger and bigger,” Emma said.

“We thought this could actually be something really, really good.”

Emma Williams and Teesha Longford launched Ooh La La, an online shop, in February after they realised their creations were drawing attention from a range of admirers. Photo: Ebony Graveur
Emma Williams and Teesha Longford launched Ooh La La, an online shop, in February after they realised their creations were drawing attention from a range of admirers. Photo: Ebony Graveur

LOCAL NEWS: HATS OFF: Young couple’s shared graduation joy

The duo began making scented candles, bath milks, bath salts and wax melts because they had trouble finding what they were after in shops.

“I’ve got really sensitive skin so I can’t use anything really heavily fragrances, which really annoyed me because I love coming home from work and having a bath, relaxing and putting on a face mask,” Emma said.

“But I couldn’t put anything in my bath because it was too much.”

Some of Emma Williams and Teesha Longford’s products. Photo: Ebony Graveur
Some of Emma Williams and Teesha Longford’s products. Photo: Ebony Graveur

The pair started experimenting with ingredients like turmeric, coconut and oatmeal.

“I know I’m not the only one who has skin conditions,” she said.

“I know a lot of mums have been looking for something made of natural ingredients that are safe for their baby’s skin.”

The products Emma and Teesha crafted drew positive feedback from friends eager to buy.

Ipswich business owners Emma Williams and Teesha Longford. Photo: Ebony Graveur
Ipswich business owners Emma Williams and Teesha Longford. Photo: Ebony Graveur

LOCAL NEWS: Shooters killed cows and removed some of their meat: Cops

“One of our friends was like ‘can you make one and I’ll buy it off you because I want to give it to my mum,” Emma said.

“Another friend said she would pay us to make a (gift) pack to give to her aunty.

“We realised this was something people would pay for.”

The duo have their sights set on one day opening a physical shop and plan to take their wares to local craft and handmade markets.

“In the meantime, we have our online shop and we will be looking at doing pop-ups,” Emma said.

“We are taking it day by day and just seeing how it goes and really appreciating when people buy our products and leave us reviews.”

DON’T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

candles ipswich business ooh la la
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prisoner throws urine in officer’s face

        Premium Content Prisoner throws urine in officer’s face

        News An Ipswich magistrate has labelled the offender’s behaviour in jail as ‘disgusting’

        Ipswich commits to 2032 Olympic Games

        Premium Content Ipswich commits to 2032 Olympic Games

        Council News Brisbane is edging closer to securing the 2023 Olympic and Paralympic Games with...

        • 15th Apr 2021 2:30 PM
        Australia Day tragedy driver told men to get out of tray

        Premium Content Australia Day tragedy driver told men to get out of tray

        News The driver responsible for the death of a friend in a ute rollover has been spared...

        New plan to improve firefighter safety during bushfires

        Premium Content New plan to improve firefighter safety during bushfires

        Environment New hi-tech devices have been dispatched to brigades across the state to help...