How to win this handmade kids' tractor bed

WANT THIS BED?: Peter Wark from Ironbark Pete's Beds and Cubby Houses with the tractor bed he has donated to be raffled off this Sunday for a charity bike ride. Rob Williams

IT TOOK Peter Wark one week to build a bed shaped like a tractor but only moments to decide to donate it.

The handmade bed is one of a host of items to be raffled off this weekend at a charity motorbike ride to help Ipswich mum Kirsty Barten and her young son Bailey.

For months the bed sat in Mr Wark's shed, only being trotted out every now and again as a display model for his themed bed-making business - Ironbark Pete's Beds and Cubby Houses.

But when Mr Wark heard how the community had rallied to raise cash for Bailey, he didn't hesitate in offering it up as a raffle prize.

"I'm proud to help out a friend whose son can use every bit of help he can get," Mr Wark said.

"Kirsty and I used to work together... and I understand some of the problems she's facing, how tough it can be."

Two-year-old Bailey has a host of medical conditions impacting his vision, mobility and speech. His right arm is limp, caused by a very rare condition called Compartment Syndrome.

He has cortical vision impairment, epilepsy and the most challenging level of quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

He still can't hold his head up or crawl.

Kirsty is trying to raise $5000 to buy him a special suit called a Dynamic Movement Orthosis Suit to help train his muscles. It's essential if he has a hope of ever walking.

When she called out for help, the Ipswich community answered which is how Mr Wark came to donate his bed.

"I've had this one as a display model just sitting in my shed for a few months and thought Kirsty could use it, so I called her up and told her she could have it," Mr Wark said.

A Brassall family has appealed for help to raise $5000 to buy 2-year-old Bailey two essential items that will help him live as a 'normal' toddler. Pictured: Mum Kirsty Barten, with her mum Sharon Hall and Bailey. Helen Spelitis

The themed-bed is one of many Mr Wark has made over the years.

He made three for his grandchildren; a double decker bus bed, a Thomas the Tank Engine bed and a Lightning McQueen bed, from the popular animated kids' movies Cars.

To make the beds, Mr Wark first designs the individual pieces, makes the cut outs then assembles the parts.

Bikes 4 Bailey

When: Sunday, June 24, 9am to 3pm

Details: Ride starts from Colleges Crossing Recreation Reserve, onto Glamorgan Vale Pub and finishing Haig St Reserve Brassall with a family fun day and lunch.

Facebook page: Bikes For Bailey - Sponsored by Viking Breed SMC