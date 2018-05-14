How to watch the royal wedding

The royal wedding countdown is on with Harry and Meghan’s wedding set for May 19. Picture: AFP/Niall Carson Britain's Prince William thrilled to be brother Harry's best man

MEGHAN Markle's wedding to Prince Harry is set to be one of the social highlights of the year, but where can you watch all the action if you haven't scored an invite?

Fortunately for Australian royal fans, there will be rolling coverage of the wedding available on TV and online.

WHERE TO WATCH IT

• Channel 9 will begin its rolling coverage of the royal wedding from 7pm on Saturday, May 19, and will be hosted by Karl Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner.

• The ABC will also be offering rolling coverage from 7.30pm hosted by Annabel Crabb and Jeremy Fernandez live from London.

• Channel 7 will also have coverage from Melissa Doyle and Seven News anchor Michael Usher live from Windsor Castle from 7pm.

• On Foxtel there will be rolling live coverage available on channels such as UKTV, the Comedy Channel and E! Those looking for a traditional British take on the wedding can tune into UKTV, which will be showing the BBC's wedding coverage.

Meanwhile there will be a more Hollywood take on things with E!'s LIVE From the Royal Wedding from 7pm, hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski.

Also available on pay TV is Live: The Royal Wedding With Cord & Tish from 9.30pm.

"My pick would the program hosted by Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon on Fox8 and the Comedy Channel, reprising their characters Cord and Tish," news.com.au's TV critic Wenlei Ma recommends.

"The comedians have previously donned those guises for the American Rose Bowl and, hopefully, the pair will lend a sense of perspective to the whole, doillied affair.

"For local voices that won't over-gush, the ABC's coverage will be hosted by Annabel Crabb and Jeremy Fernandez."

HOW THE DAY WILL UNFOLD:

• AEST 6pm (9am UK time): The 1200 members of the public permitted to watch the wedding from the grounds of Windsor Castle will begin to arrive.

• 6.30pm (9.30am UK time): The 600 guests invited to the wedding service will start to file into St George's Chapel via the south door.

• 8.20pm (11.20am UK time): Members of the royal family will arrive, entering the chapel through separate entrance the Gailee Porch.

• 8.45pm (11.45am UK time): Prince Harry and his best man Prince William will arrive, greeting 200 guests from Harry's chosen charities in the Horseshoe Cloister and entering the chapel through the West Steps.

• 8.55pm (11.55 UK time): Queen Elizabeth will arrive followed by Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland. The Suits star will wave to the public as she makes her way to the chapel in a carriage along Windsor Castle's main drive, known as the Long Walk. Meghan will meet her father Thomas Markle at the West Steps chapel entrance and he will walk her down the aisle.

• 9pm (midday UK time): The wedding service begins and will last approximately one hour, televised live around the globe.

• 10pm (1pm UK time): After greeting more of their charity guests, newly married Harry and Meghan will go on a 25-minute carriage ride through Windsor town.

• 10.30pm (1.30pm UK time): Harry and Meghan will meet guests at Windsor Castle's St George's Hall for an afternoon reception hosted by the Queen. This will not be televised.

• 4am (7pm UK time): The festivities will continue with an evening reception, hosted by Prince Charles, at Windsor Castle's Frogmore House. This will be a more intimate and casual affair - with 200 guests - and no media coverage.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU DON'T HAVE A TV

If you're going to be out and about without access to a television, the ABC and Channel 9 will also be live-streaming the wedding on their online sites iView and 9Now.

Meghan and Harry's nuptials will also be the first royal wedding to be available on audio streaming services.

Decca Records will be digitally releasing a recording of the royal wedding online, meaning it can be listened to on Spotify or Apple Music just hours after it takes place.