How to watch Netball World Cup in Australia

The Diamonds are hoping to win their fourth straight World Cup in Liverpool.

IT might be in the UK but netball fans can watch all the action from the Netball World Cup from the comfort of your lounge.

The Diamonds have won their past World Cup crowns in 1963, 1971, 1975, 1979, 1983, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

The Diamonds kick off their campaign for a fourth World Cup on Friday night with their first match against Northern Ireland.

The next two preliminary matches are against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

LtoR Jamie-Lee Price, Steph Wood, Caitlin Bassett, Liz Watson, Gretel Tippett, Kelsey Browne, April Brandley, Paige Hadley, Jo Weston, Sarah Klau, Courtney Bruce, Caitlin Thwaites and coach Lisa Alexander in yellow.

DIAMONDS GAMES

Game 1: Friday July 12

Australia vs Northern Ireland

9GEM, 7.30pm

Game 2: Saturday July 13

Australia vs Zimbabwe

9GEM, 5.45pm

There's just four days until the 2019 @NetballWorldCup kicks off in Liverpool.



Here's how you can watch the first three Diamonds matches on @Channel9. #ShineBright#GoDiamonds#nwc2019 pic.twitter.com/GOTRq9Xobc — Samsung Diamonds (@AussieDiamonds) July 8, 2019

Game 3: Sunday July 14

Australia vs Sri Lanka

Channel 9, 11.45pm

Schedule for further games dependent on results from preliminaries stage one.

DIAMONDS TEAM

Diamonds For the World Cup: Caitlin Bassett (captain, Giants), April Brandley (Magpies), Kelsey Browne (Magpies), Courtney Bruce (Fever), Paige Hadley (Swifts), Sarah Klau (Swifts), Caitlin Thwaites (Vixens), Gretel Tippett (Firebirds), Jamie-Lee Price (Giants), Liz Watson (vice-captain, Vixens), Jo Weston (Vixens), Steph Wood (Lightning).