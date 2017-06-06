How to tell which plastics can be recycled in Ipswich

RECYCLING standards differ across areas.

All plastics are marked with a number inside a triangle and the numbers are used across council areas to determine which types of plastics should go in the yellow lidded bin.

Ipswich City Council accepts almost all of the plastics into its yellow lidded bin, except plastics marked with a 7.

Those plastics are largely made from acrylic or nylon and while they can be recycled, they are not accepted in the Ipswich council area.

Plastic shopping bags should not be placed in your yellow lidded recycling bin.

According to the council an easy way to determine whether a plastic item is recyclable or not is the shape test. If the plastic container does not hold its shape when crumpled and/ or can't hold liquid, it should not be placed in the recycling bin.