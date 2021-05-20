How to switch smartphone plans smoothly

Millions of Australians waste money on old or expensive phone plans. Here’s a step-by-step guide for swapping to save cash.

Millions of Australians waste money on old or expensive phone plans. Here’s a step-by-step guide for swapping to save cash.

Telstra's fine this month for failing to let customers keep their number when switching to other mobile phone providers has shone a spotlight on an issue that confuses many consumers.

Worrying about not keeping their number is one of the biggest barriers stopping people switching, according to telecommunications comparison website Whistleout.com.au.

Big savings can come from shopping around, and with a majority of people now choosing to buy handsets rather than sign up to longer-term plans - consumers are no longer locked in.

Chair of the Australian Communication and Media Authority, Nerida O’Loughlin. Picture: John Feder

Telstra paid a $1.5 million fine after the Australian Communications and Media Authority found it failed to give people the chance to keep their number - known as number porting - when switching telcos during a COVID-impacted period in 2020.

ACMA chair Nerida O'Loughlin says consumers must have the freedom to change providers.

"This includes keeping your own number even if you take your business elsewhere," she says.

Whistleout spokesman Kenny McGilvary says switching telcos and keeping your number is a simple process, but there are a few important steps.

"First of all, don't cancel your existing mobile service," he says.

"If you do then you won't be able to port your existing number - your new telco will take care of the transfer and cancellation for you."

Consumers can search online to compare phone companies, and often it's smaller players delivering the best deals. New SIM cards can be ordered online, by phone or in-store.

"During the sign up process you'll be asked whether you want to port or transfer your existing number to the new account," McGilvary says.

"All you'll need to do is put in your phone number and specify your current provider."

New customers will usually have to verify their details via email for security purposes, and once they get their new SIM card and activate it the transfer will take place.

"Your old service will still be active until the transfer has been completed," McGilvary says.

"In most cases your new service will be active within a few hours but it can sometimes take a day or two.

These days, contacts, phone numbers, emails and photos are typically either stored on your phone or in the cloud, so switching carriers will not delete any of your personal information from your phone."