How to stay fit for less than the price of a cup of coffee

KEEPING fit is what Meagan and Robert Wood believe is the secret to a long and happy marriage.

The pair have been participating in exercise classes run through the Ipswich Hospital Foundation’s Fit4Life program for the last two years.

Fit4Life is an initiative providing low cost fitness sessions for people aged 16 and over. The classes are run by qualified personal trainers and are suitable for all fitness levels. Classes include boxing, yoga, pilates, aqua fitness, low circuit, zumba, running and walking, as well a mums and bubs group.

Mrs Wood said her favourite class is boxercise, as she gets to rough up her partner.

“I love to beat Robert up. I get to smack him around a little bit,” she said.

“It makes for a good laugh. It’s a lot of fun and a good mix between a great, sweaty workout.”

The 50 year old was first introduced to the Fit4Life program by a friend, who insisted she give it a try.

“I didn’t want to get into a big gym, it’s a bit daunting,” she said.

“I wanted to be a little healthier and a little stronger while having fun, so I gave Fit4Life a go.”

Mrs Wood said she quickly become hooked to regular exercise and started going to multiple classes every week.

“Keeping fit is important to us, especially as we start to get older and our joints start to go,” she said.

“It’s important to have a little bit of fitness and flexibility at least.

But it’s not just about the fitness and getting sweaty - there’s a social side as well.

“We’ve made some new friends and you get to know your community a little more too.”

Ipswich Hospital Foundation marketing and health promotion manager Brendan Modini said “Fit4Life is just one of our preventive health programs to keep people healthier and out of hospital”.

“If our community was healthier, they could save themselves a few trips to the hospital in later years,” he said.

“In the past, we’ve had doctors and GPs referring their patients to Fit4Life just as a way of keeping them healthier.”

Fit4Life programs run all year round, with summer and winter timetables.

The classes are run by qualified personal trainers and suitable for all fitness levels. No bookings are required.

Costs range from $2-$7. Alternatively, an IHF Membership is $21 per fortnight to attend unlimited sessions.

To find a program near you, log onto www.ihfoundation.org.au/get-active.