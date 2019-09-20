How to snag a cheap BMW, skip bin or builder's trailer
AN INTERESTING mix of vehicles will go to auction when Ipswich City Council holds its next impounded vehicles auction on Wednesday, 25 September 2019.
BMWs in black and red, utes, a skip bin, trailer and a Morris sedan are among almost 50 items set to go under the hammer.
Here is a look at some of the items on offer this time around:
THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- The auction will be held at 10am on Wednesday 25 September, 2019 at the council depot at 2 Kenneth St, Riverview.
- The depot will be open for vehicle viewing from 8am on the day of the auction.
- If you own one of the vehicles shown in this story and want to reclaim it phone council on 3810 6666.
- Have a plan to legally tow or transport your purchase from the depot. Remember that word 'legally'.
- A forklift will not be available to move vehicles.
- Purchases need to be removed from the depot by 2pm on Friday, 27 September, 2019 or additional release fees will apply.
- Vehicles are sold in current condition, unregistered and a PPSR search is provided.
- Enclosed footwear is compulsory.
- Animals, smoking and alcohol are not permitted in depot grounds.
- Vehicles are for sale under Section 100 of the Transport Operations (Road Use Management) Act 1995 and the Local Government Act 2009.
- Council can withdraw vehicles from auction without prior notice.
- For more information visit council's Vehicle Legalities and Auctions page.