How to snag a cheap BMW, skip bin or builder's trailer

BMWs, utes, trailers and a skip bin among impounded items set for auction. Ipswich City Council

AN INTERESTING mix of vehicles will go to auction when Ipswich City Council holds its next impounded vehicles auction on Wednesday, 25 September 2019.

BMWs in black and red, utes, a skip bin, trailer and a Morris sedan are among almost 50 items set to go under the hammer.

Here is a look at some of the items on offer this time around:

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW: