BMWs, utes, trailers and a skip bin among impounded items set for auction.
Ipswich City Council
Council News

How to snag a cheap BMW, skip bin or builder's trailer

Navarone Farrell
by
20th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
AN INTERESTING mix of vehicles will go to auction when Ipswich City Council holds its next impounded vehicles auction on Wednesday, 25 September 2019.

BMWs in black and red, utes, a skip bin, trailer and a Morris sedan are among almost 50 items set to go under the hammer.

Here is a look at some of the items on offer this time around:

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

  • The auction will be held at 10am on Wednesday 25 September, 2019 at the council depot at 2 Kenneth St, Riverview.
  • The depot will be open for vehicle viewing from 8am on the day of the auction.
  • If you own one of the vehicles shown in this story and want to reclaim it phone council on 3810 6666.
  • Have a plan to legally tow or transport your purchase from the depot. Remember that word 'legally'.
  • A forklift will not be available to move vehicles.
  • Purchases need to be removed from the depot by 2pm on Friday, 27 September, 2019 or additional release fees will apply.
  • Vehicles are sold in current condition, unregistered and a PPSR search is provided.
  • Enclosed footwear is compulsory.
  • Animals, smoking and alcohol are not permitted in depot grounds.
  • Vehicles are for sale under Section 100 of the Transport Operations (Road Use Management) Act 1995 and the Local Government Act 2009.
  • Council can withdraw vehicles from auction without prior notice.
  • For more information visit council's Vehicle Legalities and Auctions page.

