How to seek out the big bucks

MORE MONEY: By exploring less popular sectors, job seekers can take advantage of a low supply of workers, or by refining skills over time they can ensure they are in high demand.

JOB seekers searching for a high-paying career must understand their salary is based on supply and demand.

By exploring less popular sectors they can take advantage of a low supply of workers, or by refining skills over time they can ensure they are in high demand.

Hays managing director Nick Deligiannis says the more scarce the supply of candidates "based on experience, qualifications or a unique culture fit”, the higher a role's salary will be.

He says workers can also explore less popular sectors and roles.

"A marketing manager position for a fashion label may pay less than the same role within a less desirable, and therefore less competitive, industry,” he says.

Outplacement Australia career transition consultant Gillian Kelly says job seekers chasing big pay packets should not limit themselves to obvious careers, such as in medicine or law.

"There is a world of diverse, high-paying opportunities, current and emerging, if you take the time to explore,” she says.

Seek data reveals the highest-paying, non-management jobs advertised in the year to June:

ACCOUNTING: Strategy and planning $128,373; financial management and control $126,906.

ADMINISTRATION: PA, EA and secretarial $74,698; contracts administration $72,361.

COMMUNITY SERVICES: Fundraising $89,318; indigenous and multicultural services $77,790.

CONSTRUCTION: Project management $124,603; supervision $117,172.

DESIGN AND ARCHITECTURE: Web design $102,244; urban design and planning $94,255.

EDUCATION AND TRAINING: School management $114,946; tertiary teaching $111,019.

ENGINEERING: Project management $120,752; systems engineering $118,002.

HEALTHCARE AND MEDICAL: Residents and registrars $111,429, medical specialists $107,289.

HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM: Gaming $64,396; chefs $61,204.

TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS: Rail/maritime transport $96,142; aviation services $91,672.

MINING AND RESOURCES: Mining engineering $121,912; oil and gas engineering $117,908.

TRADES AND SERVICES: Electrical $78,391; airconditioning and refrigeration $77,380.

