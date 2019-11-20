How to score free Krispy Kreme doughnuts

NEXT week Krispy Kreme will switch on 40,000 lights and give away 1000 free iced doughnuts at its family-friendly annual Krispymas celebration.

The lights and giveaways will be part of a fun-filled night on Friday, November 29 at Redbank Plains Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme Redbank Plains store manager Brittny Smith said watching the thousands of Christmas globes light up the local store was great fun and all for a good cause.

"The celebrations will be massive, and all are welcome to join in on the fun," she said.

Ms Smith said the Christmas lights display had become a popular annual event at the Redbank Plains store and would include a heartwarming fundraiser for the RSPCA.

Krispy Kreme at Redbank Plains will give away 1000 original glazed doughnuts at their Christmas lights celebration event.

The store will give away 1000 glazed doughnuts from 7.30pm and donate $1 to the RSPCA from any four pack or dozen doughnuts or shakes sold on the night.

The festivities, which are part of a national effort to support the RSPCA, will begin at 6.30pm and include a visit from Santa, performances by the choir from the Kruger Baptist Parade Church, face painting, games for children, photo moments aboard the 'Krispymas sleigh', a visit from a fire truck and the Krispymas lights display launch.

Visitors will be able to meet RSPCA representatives and some of their four-legged friends to

find out more about the work the RSPCA does to help animals.

The Krispy Kreme lights up at Redbank Plains.

RSPCA acting chief executive Dr Bidda Jones said they were "thrilled to be the national charity partner of Krispy Kreme's 2019 Krispymas celebrations".

"The holiday season is one of our busiest periods, with many animals finding themselves without a place to call home for Christmas and the funds raised through Krispymas will help us provide care to animals in need over this time."

Krispy Kreme doughnuts launched in Australia in 2003 and has 30 stores nationwide.

The Krispy Kreme Redbank Plains store is at 588 Redbank Plains Rd.