How to score a FREE cheeseburger

Bansal Brothers Vishal and Gaurav with their father Premnath, at the Carl's Jr store that started it all on Redbank Plains Road. Bobby Rein Photography

LOCAL entrepreneurs The Bansal Group has been recognised as International Developer of the Year by Carl's Jr.'s parent company, CKE Restaurants, for their extensive expansion of the brand in Queensland during 2018.

Plus their new store will open on May 10th in Bundamba, with a tasty bonus for customers.

Each year, CKE gives this award to an international franchise company that has made the most significant contribution to the growth and development of their brands during the past year.

The Bansal Group opened a whopping six Carl's Jr. restaurants in 2018 in Redbank Plains, Pimpama, West Ipswich, Eagleby, Hope Island and Rothwell. They opened their seventh in Slacks Creek in January, and the new Bundamba location on the Warrego Highway opposite Costco is progressing well and is expected to open on May 10th, creating 100 new jobs.

The Bansal Group will also open their first Central Queensland location later this year in Rockhampton, for a brand that all began in Ipswich.

Director Gaurav Bansal said that it is a reward for their work, and even bigger things are coming with more sites, and something sweet.

"Our team couldn't be prouder to receive this accolade. We had aggressive goals for 2018 - opening six Carl's Jr. in Southeast Queensland while also announcing our new enterprise, Cinnabon Australia,” Mr Bansal said.

"There were plenty of challenges along the way, so it's an awesome feeling to be recognised by Carl's Jr. parent company, CKE.”

"Based on Carl's Jr. strong sales record and the positive reception we've received, we'll continue moving forward and introducing new locations across the region and the state in 2019.”

Cinnabon is the company's next project, with plans to open their first south east Queensland store in the last quarter of this year.

No word yet where that store will be, but with a bit of luck it will be in Ipswich.

The new location on the Warrego Highway opposite Costco will open on Friday May 10th.

To celebrate the opening, the new Carl's Jr. has a special deal for the first 500 customers through the door on May 10, spend $10 and receive a free cheeseburger. The store opens at 8.30 next Friday.