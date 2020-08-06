How to score $500 in vouchers by driving around Ipswich

Australia's largest trial of connected vehicles will be launched in the city's centre.

AUSTRALIA’S largest trial of connected vehicles will be launched in the city’s centre on Friday and those behind the program are looking for Ipswich drivers to take part.

The State Government and its partners, including QUT, are looking for about 500 participants to volunteer their own vehicles to be fitted with specialised connected technology.

Drivers will be required to drive around Ipswich as they normally would for a minimum of three hours per week for up to nine months.

Those who do take part in the Ipswich Connected Vehicle Pilot will receive periodic gift vouchers totalling $500 at the end of the pilot.

Connected vehicle technology enables connected vehicles, roadside infrastructure and road operations systems to share safety related messages about the car’s surroundings, enabling the driver to be more informed about potential safety hazards or risks.

Safety warnings about several situations, such as a change of speed limit, upcoming road workers, a hazard on the road or a pedestrian crossing at a nearby signalised intersection will be tested during the pilot.

Dr Miranda Blogg at the site where the pilot program technology will be installed in participant's cars.

Director of the Cooperative and Automated Vehicle Initiative at the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads Dr Miranda Blogg said Ipswich had the perfect city layout for the trial.

“We’ll have a with and without period where they experience the technology and then compare their acceleration and deceleration driving behaviour in those two different scenarios,” she said.

“What that means is if it is actually beneficial, that is people are enjoying the technology and they’re getting the safety benefit, then we’ll consider mass deployment of the technology across Queensland and also nationally we’re working through with Federal Government and other states.”

Around 30 communication devices will be installed on traffic signals at intersections throughout the city.

Those devices will have no impact on regular operation of traffic signals or vehicles that do not have connected vehicle technology installed.

More information on how to take part and what’s involved in the pilot can be found at the Ipswich Connected Vehicle Pilot website.