Ipswich residents have been encouraged to report mobile phone black spots.
How to report a mobile phone black spot and get it fixed

Andrew Korner
8th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
IPSWICH residents with poor mobile phone reception can bring about change by reporting black spots to the Mobile Black Spot Program.

The program has provided new towers at Moore, Somerset Dam, Jimna, Esk-Hampton Rd (Redbank Creek), Kholo and Mount Crosby, which are all on air providing 3G and 4G services.

The South Ripley and Mount Kilcoy towers are due to be on air by mid-2021.

The Linville tower construction is due to start in 2021.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said it was important for the community to have a say on where the next mobile base stations are located, now that applications have opened for the next round of funding.

“While this particular program does not cover the metropolitan areas of Ipswich, it will cover the rural areas around Ipswich and the entire Somerset Region,” he said.

“It is important that residents, businesses and local councils let me know where the mobile black spots are so we can get the coverage our region needs.”

Round 5A of the Mobile Black Spot Program closes on 5 March 2021. More information can be found at www.communications.gov.au/mbsp.

Councils, community groups, business and residents are encouraged to contact Shayne Neumann or write letters of support or emails for towers in particular black spots. Contact Shayne.Neumann.MP@aph.gov.au or call his office on 3201 5300.

mobile black spot mobile phone receptions mp shayne neumann
Ipswich Queensland Times

