How to nominate for mayor in upcoming by-election

IPSWICH VOTES: Within 12 weeks Ipswich will head back to the ballot box to choose a new mayor.

THE sudden resignation of Paul Pisasale has created a job opening and while current politicians may be the obvious choice the position is open to anyone who is eligible and willing.

The job comes with a $195,442 annual salary, according to the latest local government tribunal report, but be warned it's time consuming and requires enthusiasm.

No date has been set for the by-election to replace Paul Pisasale, however, it will be held within 12 weeks from Sunday at midnight when Mr Pisasale's resignation becomes official.

Should a sitting councillor be elected mayor, another by-election will follow 12 weeks later to elect a new divisional councillor.

That pays $117,265 a year.

There are some restrictions on who can nominate for both mayor and councillor.

Anyone with a criminal history featuring bribery or similar offences should carefully read the criteria before attempting to nominate.

You don't need to be part of a political party but you will need some money.

It costs $250 to lodge the nomination with the Electoral Commission of Queensland and the cost of campaign materials such as corflutes can add up.

Interested?

Visit dilgp.qld.gov.au for more information.