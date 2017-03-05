How to nominate a true legend for Queen's Baton Relay

COMMUNITY MINDED: Rita Langer's volunteer work in the Ipswich community is a reflection of the care and love she has for the city.

ALLAN Langer could be one.

So could Alfie's legendary mum Rita Langer.

That is what is so exciting about the Queen's Baton Relay coming to Ipswich next year - a whole raft of Ipswich heroes will be in the mix to carry the baton through the city. From now until May 15, 2017, anyone can nominate a person who inspires them to be great to carry the baton.

Cr Cheryl Bromage, council's representative on the local Queen's Baton Relay planning group, said she wanted as many people as possible to nominate.

"That's because we want as many people from Ipswich running through Ipswich carrying the baton," she said.

"The Queen's Baton Relay is a tradition that celebrates community pride and shows us how important a role sport plays in our community, which is why we've chosen to embrace the baton's visit wholeheartedly."

Batonbearers are people of all abilities who inspire others to be great. Cr Bromage said there was a a plethora of Ipswich people who would be worthy nominees.

Allan Langer is an Ipswich rugby league legend. The Queensland Times

While Allan Langer the footballer is without doubt a great sporting hero locally, Cr Bromage said the community work of people like his mum Rita would have those like her in the mix. Ms Langer has been a stalwart for decades at the Blair State School tuck shop and her volunteer work down at Norths Tigers has showcased her love for the city.

"Rita is a stalwart and an absolute legend in her own time just like Allan," Cr Bromage said.

"There are other mothers have made a lot of sacrifices so their children can take on sport and cultural activities, so maybe the children should be nominating their mums and dads for all the time they have put into their achievements."

*Nominations can be made at gc2018.com/qbr

GC2018 is looking for people who:

*Have achieved something extraordinary or inspired others to achieve something extraordinary; or

*Have made a significant contribution to either sport, education, the arts, culture, charity or within their community; or

*Have excelled, or aspire to excel athletically or personally; or

*Contribute to a fun, friendly, vibrant and inclusive community;

*Are at least 10 years old as at 25 December 2017; and

*Are an Australian citizen or lawfully entitled to reside her during the relay period.