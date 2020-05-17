How to help your pet transition to post-lockdown life

Dr Andrew Hemming with Normus. Dr Hemming says it is important for owners to start preparing their dogs now to become more independent as the coronavirus lockdown era comes to an end.

Dr Andrew Hemming with Normus. Dr Hemming says it is important for owners to start preparing their dogs now to become more independent as the coronavirus lockdown era comes to an end.

WITH many people beginning the transition from working at home to returning to the office, one Ipswich vet is warning many pets may struggle with post-lockdown life.

Dr Andrew Hemming from Ripley Veterinary Hospital said many pets, especially dogs, were likely to experience separation anxiety when they return outside to the backyard.

“Many dogs have been super happy the last few weeks because their owners have been home with them a lot more,” he said.

“But when people start going back to the office and the dogs are left home alone, some dogs might start to feel that separation anxiety.

“They might start panting a lot more, pacing around the backyard and scratching at things because they are unable to settle down.”

In a bid to make the transition smoother for both owners and their pets, Dr Hemming has shared some of his tips to make the animals feel more comfortable and calm about being left at home.

“If you are returning back to the office in the coming days or weeks, you should start preparing your dog to become more independent now,” he said.

“If you are working from home, put them outside for an hour to start with.

Dog toys like balls, kongs and long lasting chews are great to entertain dogs while they are home alone.

“If you have a dog that follows you everywhere now, like to the kitchen or the bathroom, that is a sign of separation anxiety, so you should stop them following you by either putting up a barrier or closing the door.”

Dr Hemming said it was important for owners to not make a big deal out of them leaving, and ensure the pets have toys or long lasting chews to entertain them throughout the day.

“Dogs pick up on routines, so when you get dressed and grab your shoes, don’t make a big deal out of leaving by saying goodbye and giving them lots of hugs and kisses, because all that is doing is encouraging and inflaming the anxiety issue,” he said.

“It is better if you get them settled and then sneak out.

“Make sure they have a kong filled with some tasty treats, or a long lasting chew to keep them entertained.

“You can also hide some treats for them throughout the backyard to find, or freeze some treats or toys in an ice cream container.

“That’s a good one because it is a slow release. It might take two or three hours to unfreeze and to get those things.”

It is also important those same rules are implemented when you return home.

“Dogs are likely to go crazy when they see you return home, so let them settle down first and then interact with them,” Dr Hemming said.

If your pets are really struggling with being left alone by barking, howling or whining throughout the day, Dr Hemming said there was short and long term medication available.