How to help get your business Inland Rail ready

FULL STEAM AHEAD: Announcing registrations of interest for Inland Rail's Public-Private Partnership in Toowoomba earlier this month were (from left) Groom MP Dr John McVeigh, ARTC Inland Rail Programme CEO Richard Wankmuller, and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack. Matthew Newton

BUSINESSES will get on track by becoming Inland Rail ready at a Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise Evening coming up next month.

As a major project, Inland Rail is an economic driver for the region and it is important for businesses to start thinking about what it takes to deliver a project of this size.

TSBE will host an Enterprise Evening at the Armitage Centre on November 15, providing a forum for businesses wanting to get involved with Inland Rail and learn how they can be positioned for success during the project.

TSBE CEO Ali Davenport said the timing of the event was ideal, following this month's confirmation and announcement of the Public-Private Partnership Registrations of Interest which are open for the Gowrie-to-Kagaru section of the Inland Rail route.

Ms Davenport said TSBE was excited to host the collaborative event and hear from senior Australian Rail Track Corporation Inland Rail representatives, Tony Lubofsky and Rob McNamara.

Mr McNamara said Inland Rail would deliver an estimated 2300 new jobs during construction in the Darling Downs region, and ARTC was committed to using local suppliers and labour where possible.

"ARTC plays a critical role in the transport supply chain and in the overall economic development of Australia and we want to encourage local companies to seize the opportunity to get on board," Mr McNamara said.

The event is sponsored by specialist rail contractor Joe Wagner Group.

GET RAIL READY

When: November 15, from 2-9pm

Where: Armitage Centre, Empire Theatre

Bookings: www.tsbe.com.au or 4639 4600.