How to have your say on the Swifts Sports Club sale

The swifts bowls club ladies are fearful of what will happen if Swifts doesn't buy the club from council. Lorna Brown, Marie Noon, Lorna Clark, Joan Tanchoux and Margaret Greisbach. Photo: Cordell Richardson

The swifts bowls club ladies are fearful of what will happen if Swifts doesn't buy the club from council. Lorna Brown, Marie Noon, Lorna Clark, Joan Tanchoux and Margaret Greisbach. Photo: Cordell Richardson

SUBMISSIONS are open for members of the community to have their say on Swifts Sports Club purchasing their Booval Site from Ipswich City Council.

The advisory group facilitating the community consultation on the purchase has stressed operations would remain the same if the sale goes ahead.

“There will be no change, it’s operation as normal. With the immediate action to rectify the ageing infrastructure and undertake a building audit,” Jacaranda Advisory Group’s Frank Balzary said.

“The footprint of the club won’t change.”

Two consultation nights were held on Tuesday and Wednesday for the community and club members to raise their concerns.

“The community were concerned about the total number of pokie machines, where the club hoped to end up in four years-time, which was 180,” Mr Balzary said.

“Whether the club needs those or not is another thing but they felt that they couldn’t hide from the fact of telling the community what their goal was. Whether they need them will be determined by the trade at that time.”

Submissions can be made in writing and sent to the address below or be sending an email to Frank@jacarandaadvisorygroup.com.au.

Jacaranda Advisory

Att. Frank Balzary

PO Box 329

Toowong DC QLD 4066

More information on the club’s plans can be found on the Swifts website.