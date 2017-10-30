How to have your say on public transport

A PUBLIC transport survey has been launched by independent Goodna-based advocacy organisation Rail Back On Track, to coincide with the State Election being called.

The survey focuses on how public transport passengers rate the services in southeast Queensland and is usually conducted each year about the end of November.

This year it has been brought forward, so the results can be considered in the lead-up to polling day.

Anyone who travels on public transport in southeast Queensland has been invited to participate. Also, anyone who avoids using public transport, can also comment as to why.

The survey is web based, anonymous and quick to complete.

The survey closes on November 19, less than a week before polling day.

Results, including comments, will be published promptly.

Rail Back On Track leader Robert Dow said the survey was purposefully brought forward.

"The results will inform the Queensland State Election," Mr Dow said.

"We will be releasing the results immediately."

Residents have also been invited to fill out the survey in person.

Access the survey directly here or via backontrack.org.