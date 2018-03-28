Menu
How to have a say on council's new urban village

28th Mar 2018 11:00 AM

PUBLIC consultation will open next month for Ipswich City Council's Riverview Urban Village planning and development guidelines.

Planning, Development and Heritage Committee Chairman Cr David Morrison said landowners in the core study area and the wider community would be given 20 business days to make submissions.

"The Ipswich Planning Scheme seeks to foster the development of strong, compact and connected mixed use activity centres and complete communities through transport and land use integration," he said.

"Accessibility to railway stations has been a key focus of public transport opportunities.

"Recently, council has received an application to develop medium density dwellings on a vacant large 2.5ha site located on McEwan Stbetween Station Stand Endeavour Rd, and the Ipswich Motorway."

Division 3 Councillor Kerry Silver said the draft guideline had been prepared to provide planning and development guidance to transition the existing local business and industry area and the surrounding area immediately to the north of the railway station into an urban village with excellent access to public transport.

ipswich city council public consultation riverview railway station urban village
