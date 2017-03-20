How to get the stories you want

Most journalists are working 10-12 hour days to give you the news you want. But how is that defined?

A ROBUST conversation in the newsroom today got me thinking.

What do our readers want?

While the QT is a business, its main goal as a news publication is to serve you - the reader.

It may be a shock to some outside the industry but journalists don't get in the game for the pay cheques (when I started out, I earned more as a waitress), we do it because we love news and care about people's stories.

Some journalists in the QT newsroom love sports, some love covering court but we all get a kick out of covering human interest stories that show what makes an everyday Ipswich resident special.

The discussion in our newsroom today was around the rising importance of online.

Online readership and print circulation are, to a large degree, how the news business defines success.

While it's hard to know which stories are most well-read in print we can see who is reading what and for how long online.

As a journalist and digital producer, when you click on a story you pop up as a number on our real-time audience monitoring program.

When I started in the industry a little over two and a half years ago it didn't exist in this newsroom.

Now it's something we monitor constantly.

This can be both good and bad. In good news we can see what you like reading and produce more stories around that topic.

Want more on the CBD development? You got it. Keen on finding out about new Ipswich businesses? We will do our best to prioritise that.

We go over the most popular stories from the day before every morning and talk about how we can do articles like those even better.

One reporter here pointed out the negative side to that.

Sometimes stories which are read most aren't necessarily the ones deemed to have the most news value.

For example, a very talented reporter here did an in depth story about how Queensland prisons are holding 1600 inmates above capacity, meaning human beings are being forced to sleep on floors near toilets and guards are being put at risk due to overcrowding.

That story ranked as the sixth most popular that day. The one people clicked on the most was about how construction was delayed at Hungry Jack's Brassall.

The second most popular? A story titled Prince William and Aussie model in media frenzy.

We want you to read our stories, so we give you more of what you click on the most.

The harsh reality is that news companies aren't charities, we are businesses and without readership journalists like me would be without a job.

It's up to us to write the stories that matter - that's why we got into the industry in the first place. But if you want to see more of those stories, it's important you understand the power you, the reader, has to drive the content you see.