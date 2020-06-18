How to get one of 2000 tickets to footy this weekend

LOYAL footy members will be given first crack at attending games after the Queensland Government opened stadiums for crowds of 2000 from this weekend.

The NRL's Gold Coast Titans will become the first Queensland team to play in front of a crowd since COVID-19 shutdown sport across the country in March when they tackle St George Illawarra at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Loyal fans will be given first crack at getting tickets to the footy this weekend. Picture: Dave Hunt

The AFL's Brisbane Lions will host West Coast at the Gabba on Saturday night and the Gold Coast Suns will play Adelaide at Metricon Stadium on Sunday.

With only 2000 allowed through the gates of the 52,000-seat Suncorp, there will be plenty of disappointed fans that miss out on a ticket.

But club bosses are hopeful of the crowd cap increasing over the coming weeks and reaching 10,000 by mid-July.

The Titans will today open a ballot process for 1500 members to attend, with preference given to the longest-serving fans.

The remaining 500 tickets will be reserved for sponsors and staff.

Broncos CEO Paul White said Brisbane's 37,000 members would be offered tickets on a rotational basis from Saturday week's derby against the Titans at Suncorp.

"With the stadium configuration, how we allocate the tickets will be very different. The notion of membership is to have the same seat but that won't be possible in the first stage," White said.

"Our members will be given the first opportunity to attend and our long term corporate partners will be part of the process."

At the Gabba, the Brisbane Lions will allow 1250 members to attend Saturday night's game through a special ballot, with ticket allocations to also go to corporate sponsors (400), club staff (100), the Queensland Cricketer's Club (100), as well as an allotment for the visiting West Coast Eagles (50).

A further 100 tickets will go on sale to the general public in the build-up to the game, while separate member ballots will also be held for games in the coming weeks, with preference to those who miss out this weekend.

The stadiums will open under strict social distancing guidelines, with fans to only sit in allocated seats.

Food and drink will be available to buy, but Suncorp will be a cashless venue for the time being and stadium boss Alan Graham hopes fans will follow the rules.

"People will be seated in certain zones which will have their own catering and toilet block so we're able to limit unnecessary movement around the stadium," he said.

"There will be social distancing in the seating bowl as well as all the queuing areas and circulation spaces.

"With the smaller number of people for this game we've got plenty of space to work with and will be able to maintain social distancing between groups."

