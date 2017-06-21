How to get free pizza in Springfield

Dominoes Pizza will give away free pizzas as part of its grand opening at Orion Springfield Central next month.

PIZZA lovers can rejoice with a new pizza chain set to open soon in the area.

Domino's Pizza will officially launch its Orion Springfield Central store on July 1 where it will offer free pizza to all between 12pm- 3pm.

There will be also be free face painting, an animal farm and other activities available on the day.

263 people have already registered as going and 432 people have marked they are interested in attending on the Orion Springfield Central Facebook event post.

The New York Slice Springfield Central held a similar event today, offering a free slice of pizza between 11:30am-12pm.

For more information visit the Facebook event post.