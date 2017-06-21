23°
News

How to get free pizza in Springfield

Myjanne Jensen
| 21st Jun 2017 2:09 PM
Dominoes Pizza will give away free pizzas as part of its grand opening at Orion Springfield Central next month.
Dominoes Pizza will give away free pizzas as part of its grand opening at Orion Springfield Central next month.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PIZZA lovers can rejoice with a new pizza chain set to open soon in the area.

Domino's Pizza will officially launch its Orion Springfield Central store on July 1 where it will offer free pizza to all between 12pm- 3pm.

There will be also be free face painting, an animal farm and other activities available on the day.

263 people have already registered as going and 432 people have marked they are interested in attending on the Orion Springfield Central Facebook event post.

The New York Slice Springfield Central held a similar event today, offering a free slice of pizza between 11:30am-12pm.

For more information visit the Facebook event post.

Topics:  domino's pizza new york slice orion springfield central pizza

HOT ISSUE: League under fire for finals change

HOT ISSUE: League under fire for finals change

CONCERNED parent and junior rugby league supporter Charman Pathe just wants all kids to experience the thrill of playing finals' football on the same day.

Pisasale resigns from council-owned development companies

Paul Pisasale at the official opening of Fire Station 101 in 2016.

He has been on the board of some companies for more than a decade.

Paul Tully to run for mayor of Ipswich

Paul Tully will run for mayor.

PAUL Tully has announced he will run for mayor at the by-election.

‘I have minimal contact with developers’: Tully

Cr Tully will run for mayor

“You may see me talking to someone in the development community"

Local Partners

First deployment brings challenges in Middle East

Rewards for home sickness

COMMENT: Donor just keeps on saving lives

Ipswich Blood Donor Centre enrolled nurses Kari Potter (left) and Alina Lane (2nd right) and long time donors Graham Field of Fernvale and Shirley Kruse of Churchill.

Roll up your sleeves for a good cause, now is as good a time as any

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Five things to do this weekend

The Channel 7 Ipswich Cup won by Maurus. Trained by David Vandyke and ridden by Damian Browne.

What's on in Ipswich

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild bachelorette weekend, what could possibly go wrong?

Grinspoon to smash footy gig curse

Pat Davern and Phil Jamieson wearing their true colours.

THE battle for State of Origin rock supremacy is on.

Rebel’s lawyer names huge sum

Hollywood agent Peter Principato told the court Rebel Wilson should have been landing between two and three lead roles a year at a minimum.

Hollywood star wants a staggering amount in damages.

Noosa eatery named Queensland's best restaurant

BEST RESTAURANT: Noosa's Wasabi fine-dining restaurant and bar has been named Queensland's best restaurant.

Fine dining bar and restaurant named Queensland's best

Why Mark Wahlberg is leaving Transformers

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

Wahlberg leaving the Transformers franchise to ‘get my life back’.

MOVIE REVIEW: Cars 3 is still a fun ride

A scene from the movie Cars 3.

POPULAR animated franchise grows up with more mature themes.

Beyonce's twins 'in hospital after premature birth'

“They did this with their daughter, Blue Ivy, too."

Lifestyle Block Requiring Small Reno

52 Hanlon Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 AUCTION - On Site...

Have you been looking for that great lifestyle block but you don't want to be living out of town. The home presents on over 1 hectare block that is fully fenced...

PRIVATE 4072sqm with LARGE HOME &amp; Pool, Granny Flat &amp; Shed

41 Balmoral Grove, Karalee 4306

5 3 4 Offers Above...

OWNER'S DOWNSIZING FROM MUCH LOVED & BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED FAMILY HOME ON PRIVATE, FENCED, FULLY LANDSCAPED ACRE FORMAL LIVING & DINING meets CASUAL FAMILY...

UNDER CONTRACT !!

2 Platz Street, Darling Heights 4350

House 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT...

Walk inside to appreciate the true quality and size of this impressive family home. On a generous 1800m2 allotment in the sought after Darling Heights this home is...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 $339,000

ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...

Yamanto High Profile Opportunity

Lot 2 Warwick Road, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Conceptual layouts for development comprising warehouse and storage buildings of 1,200m and ... Expressions of...

Conceptual layouts for development comprising warehouse and storage buildings of 1,200m and 8,000m over the land take advantage of the superb growth position.

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 $399,000...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

Over-sized home on premium sized 537sqm block.

18 Beaufortia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 459,000

This designer inspired property has recently been completed by Bold Homes and now proudly offered for sale. With the FHOG still at $20,000 this would be perfect...

PERFECT PLACE TO START!

11 Kookaburra Place, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 1 $377,000

Brand new designer inspired home proudly built by Bold Properties and positioned nicely in a very quiet cul-de-sac (stage8b) with views into the nature corridor...

EXCEPTIONAL RESIDENCE WITH 5 BEDROOMS &amp; 3 BATHROOMS.

35 Edwards Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 2 $479,000

Hidden behind the lovely gardens is another one of Flinders View hidden gems. Purposely built back in the early 1960's by a prominent local cork merchant who...

MOTIVATED SELLER! MUST INSPECT!

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

Workers return to Bundamba Fire Station site

BACK TO WORK: A new contractor has been appointed on the Bundamba Fire Station project and construction has restarted.

QFES has revealed what is happening with the project

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!