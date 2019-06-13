How to get a job at Adani’s $1b Carmichael mega-mine
Now Adani's Carmichael mine has jumped the final hurdle, jobs will soon be flowing. Here's how to land a job with Adani >>
The final tick-off will be regarded as a win for regional communities in north and central Queensland relying on the economic boost from the mining industry.
About 1500 direct jobs and 6750 indirect jobs are expected to be created by the project.
Roles already available
- Environment Officer
- Land & Interface Coordinator
- Environmental Adviser - Mining
- Contracts Administrator - Mine
- Structural Supervisor
- Senior Structural Superintendent
- Construction Supervisor - Mine
- Track engineer
- Area manager
- Track package manager
- Procurement manager
Visit the Adani Jobs Portal to apply for these jobs.
Construction jobs and positions when the mine is operational will be advertised via the Adani Jobs Portal as soon as they become available.
Tips for success
1. Apply early. Just because a job has a deadline / closing date, doesn't mean recruiters will be poring through resumes as soon as they arrive in their inbox.
2. Have a professional give your CV a once-over. Resumes and cover letters with spelling and grammar errors will be looked unfavourably upon by recruiters.
3. Upload your polished CV to the Adani jobs board now, to get on the front foot. You can create an 'AirCV' which you can also print and share with other employers.