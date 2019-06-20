How to find out if you’re owed money

MORE than 100,000 Queenslanders are owed $75million in unclaimed money held by the Public Trustee but are you one of them? Search the list.

The most unclaimed money is owed to River City residents or entities with $2.8 million waiting to be claimed.

Followed closely behind is those with Toowoomba postcode 4350 with $2.6m outstanding.

The data file is quite large. If you have trouble loading, click here to open in new tab.

The Courier-Mail obtained the unclaimed money register from the state's Public Trustee earlier this month which showed 1,390,287 records of unclaimed money, 996,838 of which have Queensland postcodes, and 131,000 of those are owed more than $100.

A spokeswoman from the Public Trustee said people were often surprised when they were "reunited with long forgotten funds".

"There is a simple process to locate and claim money, just go to the Public Trustee's website and enter your details in the unclaimed moneys database, download the claim form and follow the lodgement steps," she said.

"There is no interest included on amounts payable to a claimant … however, the person or company holding the money may be legally entitled to certain costs and amounts owed to them before paying the balance to the Public Trustee."

The money, now held by the Trustee was owed by 7391 individuals, businesses and government agencies with the most of the money deriving from deceased estates.

The Public Trustee has a total of $15,985,923.68 in deceased estates waiting to be claimed.

Followed by unclaimed funds from Origin Energy with $9,597,611.79, Suncorp General Insurance at $3,740,445.58 outstanding.

Fourth on the list with is the UNCM Department of TPT and Main Roads at $3,724,746.46, the State Penalties Enforcement Registry $3,323,376.38.

The University of Queensland is sixth on the list with $2,498,840.3 outstanding followed by Ergon Energy at $2, 224,354.24, the Queensland Government at $2,197,233.38 and, the Queensland University of Technology had $2,057,079.69.

The Department of Housing and Public Works was tenth on the list, having lodged an unclaimed $1,716,585.86 with the Trustee.

To claim funds, search the unclaimed money register on the Public Trustee's website which is updated every Monday and download the application form here.