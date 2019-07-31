Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Co-founder Lesley Van Staveren said the new plastic extrusion machine was an important part of rethinking what the city and the world did with plastic waste.
Co-founder Lesley Van Staveren said the new plastic extrusion machine was an important part of rethinking what the city and the world did with plastic waste.
Business

How to build a house from recycled plastic

by Alicia Nally
31st Jul 2019 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE next step in a Cairns company revolutionising the way the community uses plastic waste has been achieved.

ReGen Plastics' new $366,000 machine, which makes plastic sheeting from recycled milk bottles, is already producing its first products.

The business, part of FNQ Plastics, received a $183,300 federal grant for the first stage of a $4 million project.

FNQ Plastics co owners Lesley and Colin van Staveren with their new machine. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
FNQ Plastics co owners Lesley and Colin van Staveren with their new machine. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Co-founder Lesley Van Staveren said the new plastic extrusion machine was an important part of rethinking what the city and the world did with plastic waste.

The machine uses recycled plastic pellets from Brisbane but Ms Van Staveren said the "ultimate goal" was to use local waste in the production process.

The plastic extruder is 22m long and capable of producing 60m of 250x400mm durable high-density polyethylene sheeting per hour which can be used as building or landscaping materials.

More Stories

climate change green business plastic extrusion plastics recycling

Top Stories

    What post office closure means for residents and businesses

    premium_icon What post office closure means for residents and businesses

    News AUSTRALIA Post's CBD post office is set to close in September, with PO Box holders notified of the imminent closure this week.

    • 31st Jul 2019 10:22 AM
    Tribute to Hugh: A highly respected beautiful man

    premium_icon Tribute to Hugh: A highly respected beautiful man

    News O'Doherty remembered for deeds on and off the footy field

    • 31st Jul 2019 9:58 AM
    Talented footballer guilty of 'creeping'

    premium_icon Talented footballer guilty of 'creeping'

    Crime Former Faith student, 19, in court

    • 31st Jul 2019 9:27 AM
    Memorial service to remember victims of deadly explosion

    premium_icon Memorial service to remember victims of deadly explosion

    News 18 people died as a result of the explosion