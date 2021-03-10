How to apply for 80+ jobs at new Plainland Bunnings store

Jobseekers have until Friday to apply for positions with hardware giant Bunnings as it prepares to open a new store in Plainland.

The Gatton Star understands interviews are already underway to find staff for full-time, part-time and casual team member customer service employees.

The job position was posted on Bunnings’ website on February 26, and calls for jobseekers who are motivated by putting a smile on a customer’s face and enjoy helping others.

A Lockyer Valley resident, who wished not to be named, applied for a position with Bunnings and praised the online interview structure.

The applicant said they were faced with 10 questions about situations they had been in and how they were resolved.

RELATED STORY: Bunnings puts Gatton block on the market

“I think it’s great having the first interview online because it can be really intimidating having to go through all your personal stuff,” the applicant said.

A Bunnings spokesperson previously stated the new store would accommodate 80 new team member jobs for local residents across a range of different roles.

The store is expected to open in the second quarter of 2021, provided construction isn’t delayed by weather.

Anyone interested in applying can do so through the Bunnings website by clicking here.

Applications close on March 12.