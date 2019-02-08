How times have changed: pulling teeth with his bare hands

DR CHRISTOPHER Raymont has become used to hearing from patients as they settle into the chair that they don't dislike him, they just dislike dentists.

It's lucky he's a people's person.

Now in his 39th year in the field, he can remember a time when dentists extracted teeth with their bare hands, without a need for gloves or a mask.

The 61-year-old graduated from the University of Queensland in 1980 as a bonded scholarship holder, meaning he had to give five years of service to the State Government after he finished his studies.

His first appointment was in the Central Highlands, travelling in a fitted-out caravan to service between 30-40 schools across the region for 12 months.

Dr Raymont's next posting was in a rail car.

He was one of the last dentists in Queensland to travel along the train tracks and stop in at railway stations to fix the teeth of school kids out west between Dalby and Quilpie.

Students would be dropped off at the station for a check-up then sent back to school and replaced with a new group.

After several years at Mareeba Hospital, he landed in Ipswich in 1986 to service the local school dental service and has been a partner at Limestone Dental Group since 1996.

He said people are keeping their teeth for longer and while he would handle five denture cases a week while in Mareeba, he would be lucky to do five a year these days.

After his graduation, white filling material became the norm and silver fillings became a thing of the past.

"We make more partial dentures than full dentures,” he said.

"If you told me in 1981 that we'd be doing implants rather than dentures it would have been mind boggling.

"I think general dental health is a lot better than what it used to be. But there are still big pockets of problems.

"In the next generation there's not the level of work in patients today, we still get them, but it's nowhere near what I would have saw.”

He recalls extracting 15 teeth a day while at the Mareeba Hospital.

"I might do two or three extractions a week if I'm lucky,” he said.

"That's what you want.”

While the rate of teeth extraction has thankfully dropped, Dr Raymont said his process had always stayed the same.

"I found mine very good over a long period of time,” he said.

"Some people say it might be bit barbaric but it works well and if numbed up properly you don't feel it.

"A tooth ache is a tooth ache and people want a problem solved.”

For some people, the thought of visiting the dentist is enough to make them queasy and Dr Raymont has seen his fair share of patients who would rather be anywhere else.

"Sometimes you just have to take them to hospital and put them to sleep,” he said.