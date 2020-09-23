How this toothless spitter copped a punch in the face

Mario Sosa leaves court after pleading guilty to spitting on a police officer.

Mario Sosa leaves court after pleading guilty to spitting on a police officer.

A DISGRUNTLED pedestrian who spat into a police officer’s mouth was on the receiving end of some instant karma when the detective punched him in the face.

An Ipswich court heard Mario Sosa had been annoyed because the police officer had driven a car across his path.

Appearing before Ipswich District Court on Wednesday, Mario Alberto Sosa, 44, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to the serious assault of a police officer by spitting in Ipswich CBD on January 15.

Crown prosecutor Victoria Adams read limited facts onto the record, saying only that the serious assault took place when the officer was driving an unmarked police car out of a driveway and across a path.

“He (Sosa) yelled at the officer who heard a loud bang and turned and spoke to Sosa,” Ms Adams said.

“During the discussion he spat on the officer. The officer then hit Sosa in the jaw.

“He (Sosa) is a mature man with no offences in the past five years.”

Defence barrister Cecelia Bernardin said Sosa had read the officer’s victim impact statement.

“He understood the effects of his behaviour and that it was quite a disgusting act to spit on a police officer,” she said.

“He acknowledges the stress of waiting for the results of a disease test.

“Mr Sosa was frustrated when walking on the footpath and seeing the vehicle. It then escalated.”

Mario Sosa leaves court after pleading guilty to spitting on a police officer.

Ms Bernardin said Sosa arrived with his family in 1990 as refugee from Honduras.

“He says he went off the rails due to the language barrier, and his past struggle with heroin from the age of 19,” she said.

“He is missing his front teeth and unfortunately the spittle came out of his mouth.”

Ms Bernardin said Sosa usually worked as a handyman and now collected scrap metal to sell.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said the written Crown facts before him suggested it was a deliberate act of spitting, despite Sosa’s initial denials.

Ms Bernardin confirmed her client was not contesting the charge.

Judge Lynch then revealed the agreed Crown facts, saying the incident involved a plain-clothed officer in an unmarked vehicle.

Sosa verbally abused the driver.

“You walked up to him and stood your face almost touching him. He pushed you away and you spat deliberately into his face, the spittle landing inside the officer’s mouth,” Judge Lynch said.

“He reacted by punching you in the jaw.”

Judge Lynch said it may be that Sosa got exactly what he deserved when the officer reacted.

Sosa was sentenced to a nine-month jail term, immediately suspended for one year.