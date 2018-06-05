How this student won an Anzac award with a confronting poem

Michelle Covill, 16, is presented with the Oxley Spirit of the Anzac Award by Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick.

A POEM featuring the "blood, guts and glory” of the ANZACs has won Michelle Covill an Oxley Sprit of Anzac award.

The Springfield Central State Highschool year 11 student said she didn't expect to win.

"I was very surprised I was not expecting it at all,” she said.

"My dad is in defence, Anzac means a lot to me. I always looked up to those Anzacs. They put their lives on risk for our safety.”

Her poem called Life as a Soldier has "blown away” RSL members with it's maturity and expression.

"Blood, guts and glory, spreads the field.

"Dead bodies all around, being used as a shield.

"Not close enough to base, I must run for my life

"Or get shot in the face, and never see my wife.”

Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick started the Anzac awards last year.

It is open to the 53 schools in the Oxley electorate for year 11 students to present "their idea of what theSprit of Anzac means to them”.

"After receiving entries from far and wide throughout the Oxley electorate, I'm pleased to announce that Michelle Covill was the recipient of the 2018 Oxley Spirit of Anzac Award,” Mr Dick said.

"It was fantastic to see students and schools embrace the award and submit entries on what the Anzac spirit means to them.”

Mr Dick said the entries were of very high calibre and paid tribute to the spirit of the Anzacs.

"We received some outstanding entries that included essays and poems which were all fitting tributes to the sacrifices the Anzacs made for our country.”