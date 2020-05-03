How this seamstress is brightening the day for our health workers

Rameez Kneebone has been making medical scrubs and caps for frontline health workers through her new business Made By Meez.

A FORMER nurse is helping to bring smiles to frontline employees who have been working around the clock during the COVID-19 health crisis by making and designing her own unique brand of medical scrubs and caps.

Rameez Kneebone, who worked as a paediatric nurse for 16 years, said she wanted to support the industry by creating something that would brighten up hospitals and GP clinics across the country.

“Because of my nursing background, I wanted to feel like I was doing something to help, because I feel a little guilty that I am not out there in the mix with everyone else,” Mrs Kneebone said.

“I thought making the scrubs and caps would be very fitting, and so far they have proved to be popular.

“I have some unique fabric which the masks and caps are made out of. There’s “Stop the Spread” and “Band-aids of Hope” which are perfect for the current climate.”

Mrs Kneebone has been making them out of her design studio in Carole Park with her new business called Made By Meez.

“I only started this business about five weeks ago,” she said.

“I was making dresses and tops and things like that, but when I thought there might be some people out there who didn’t have the income for clothing, that was when I decided to make the scrubs and caps.

“I think I will continue to make them in the future in addition to my other apparel because they have been my launch pad.”

Her creations have already been sent across the country, including Brisbane, Tasmania, parts of New South Wales and Perth.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said “Rameez’s story is a fantastic example of resilience and adapting a business model in the face of uncertainty”.

Ms Mullen said the government hoped to see more businesses take up the challenge and be part of the #MakingitforQLD campaign.

“We want to see all local manufacturers big and small – food manufacturers, meat processors, clothes designers, builders on construction sites and baristas in cafes – showcasing the work they are doing to support Queenslanders as our state tackles this pandemic head-on,” she said.

“There is also growing interest from our local community who want to know more about what is being produced, created and manufactured in this State – it’s why the Queensland Government has started the #MakingItForQLD campaign.”