Brookwater's Bohemia Hair Lounge owners, sister-duo Jamie King and Terri Willoughby.
News

How this salon turns hair products in to food

5th Sep 2019 12:45 PM
THE sister duo behind Brookwater's first hair salon now have another important mission; helping provide meals for the needy.

Jamie King and Terri Willoughby have helped provide more than 90,000 meals to the community's vulnerable. .

The salon opened in March last year at the Brookwater Village Shopping Centre and is also part of the Sustainable Salons initiative which collects and recycles salon waste.

"We are very proud to say we are a Sustainable Salon which means we recycle all our salon waste, including left over colour,” Mrs King said.

"As part of that, every time waste is purchased for repurposing, one dollar is donated to OzHarvest which delivers food to 600 charities across Australia, free of charge.

"So when you visit our salon, you help support hungry Australians.”

Collectively the sisters have more than 20 years' experience, including gigs at the Sydney Hair Expo and working at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week.

The sisters said opening Bohemia Hair Lounge was their proudest achievement.

"For as long as I can remember we have always dreamed of opening a salon together,” Mrs Willoughby said.

"Our mum had two successful salons in Adelaide which we used to looked after, so it all started with her.”

Brookwater Residential general manager Nick Kostellar said the salon was a welcome addition.

"This is a community all about its people, so to see a business which not only provides a top service with the values of supporting others, that's the kind of business we love to see here in Brookwater,” he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

