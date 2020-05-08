How this postie goes above and beyond on his mail run

WHEN Harold Schulz drops off a parcel and stops for a chat, he doesn’t clock his chinwag as worktime.

He says a friendly chat is part of his service, as he delivers mail and parcels across the Laidley district.

“I go out of my way, it keeps the customers happy, they appreciate, and it makes me feel good that I can deliver their parcels,” he said.

“I hate writing parcel cards. I deliver as many as I can unless it’s ID registered.”

It’s part of Harold’s daily routine, coronavirus pandemic or not.

“I always have a talk, I get told off for talking too much,” he said.

“But if they come too close to the car, I tell them to ‘stay back’.”

He often drives up driveways to ensure parcels are delivered safely so customers don’t have to come into the post office.

READ MORE: The COVID-19 heroes holding our region together

Harold has worked for Australia Post for the past 26 years, first starting at Rosewood, then Lowood, before his current posting at Laidley.

And in the last few months, he said parcel deliveries had almost doubled, marking the 73-year-old as an essential worker.

Laidley Post Office contractor Harold Schulz. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

For added safety, Harold’s car has been fitted with a sticker, advising people to remain 1.5m from him and the vehicle, as he travels Laidley to Blenheim, Mount Berryman and into the Lakes Estate.

But the title “essential worker” doesn’t seem to phase Harold, he’s just happy his job keeps him physically active and mentally fit.

READ MORE: Australians will always come first: Our farmers’ pledge

Lifting heavy boxes is becoming a bit harder, but Harold says with a laugh, the day he retires is the day his funeral notice appears in the paper.

“They’ll know I’ve retired then,” he said.

Despite battling, and winning, a round with stomach cancer in 2010, Harold has always enjoyed his job.

But Harold says the old fashioned letter has rapidly declined during his years with AusPost.

“It’s something people don’t do anymore. Now it’s all text messages,” he said.

“But I think if you do it (write a letter) by hand, it’s more personal.”

When the Gatton Star called for readers to nominate their heroes of the pandemic, there were many comments of support for Harold.

“Harold the postie at Laidley Heights – he is always going above and beyond. We just love him. Thank you Harold,” Naomi wrote.

“I second Harold the postie. An absolute legend, always doing more to help people out,” Katie said.

Do you know an essential worker with a great story to tell? Email Ali at ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au