VIDEO: How this Ipswich teen launched her own album

AT JUST 16 years old, Hannah Jones has already written, recorded and released her own album.

The Bellbird Park teen, who goes by the stage name HannahMarie, will officially launch her eight-track album, Such Is Life, at a live show next month.

She said the album was a result of her new found love for songwriting.

"I have been singing since I could talk," Hannah laughed.

"I have only recently started song writing.

"The album has eight songs about things that have happened in my life."

Ipswich teen Hannah Marie, 16, is launching her first country music album. David Nielsen

The title track is about Ned Kelly and was inspired by Hannah's love of history.

"My favourite song is Each And Every Day, it's about me and my partner."

Inspired by artists like Adele and Carrie Underwood, Hannah describes her style as country with a bit of a twist.

"It's hard for me to write a fast song. I love the big, slow ballads," she said.

"When people hear me sing they're often shocked. They don't expect such a big voice."

In 2015, the singer won the Queensland Country Champion of Champions competition with her duet partner and long-time friend Tiarna in her duo-act Shotgun Shae.

The win gave Hannah the confidence to pursue a solo career, create her first album and perform more live gigs.

"I gig a lot. I perform monthly gigs in my band Shotgun Shae at Johnny Ringos in Brisbane and for a lot of Ipswich council events like Street Feast and Anzac Day," she said.

Hannah has paid for almost all of the album costs herself while studying and completing a traineeship.

The Ipswich teen now attends Music Industry College in Fortitude Valley and hopes to become a full-time musician.

"I have been in the recording studio for two months," she said.

"I just love music. I hope to be able to make it my future."

The Such Is Life show will be held at Studio 188 in Ipswich from 6.30pm on Saturday, May 27.

"I have two support acts, Kasey Michelle and Marco Ghikas. I supported Kasey when she had her gig at Studio 188 so it's great to have her there and Marco's song writing is amazing," she said.

"I love the venue. I have never heard such great acoustics anywhere else."

Tickets cost $10 online or $14 at the door.

For more information visit Hannah's Facebook page or head to the Studio 188 website.