26°
News

VIDEO: How this Ipswich teen launched her own album

Anna Hartley
| 1st May 2017 1:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT JUST 16 years old, Hannah Jones has already written, recorded and released her own album.

The Bellbird Park teen, who goes by the stage name HannahMarie, will officially launch her eight-track album, Such Is Life, at a live show next month.

She said the album was a result of her new found love for songwriting.

"I have been singing since I could talk," Hannah laughed.

"I have only recently started song writing.

"The album has eight songs about things that have happened in my life."

Ipswich teen Hannah Marie, 16, is launching her first country music album.
Ipswich teen Hannah Marie, 16, is launching her first country music album. David Nielsen

The title track is about Ned Kelly and was inspired by Hannah's love of history.

"My favourite song is Each And Every Day, it's about me and my partner."

Inspired by artists like Adele and Carrie Underwood, Hannah describes her style as country with a bit of a twist.

"It's hard for me to write a fast song. I love the big, slow ballads," she said.

"When people hear me sing they're often shocked. They don't expect such a big voice."

In 2015, the singer won the Queensland Country Champion of Champions competition with her duet partner and long-time friend Tiarna in her duo-act Shotgun Shae.

The win gave Hannah the confidence to pursue a solo career, create her first album and perform more live gigs.

"I gig a lot. I perform monthly gigs in my band Shotgun Shae at Johnny Ringos in Brisbane and for a lot of Ipswich council events like Street Feast and Anzac Day," she said.

Hannah has paid for almost all of the album costs herself while studying and completing a traineeship.

The Ipswich teen now attends Music Industry College in Fortitude Valley and hopes to become a full-time musician.

"I have been in the recording studio for two months," she said.

"I just love music. I hope to be able to make it my future."

The Such Is Life show will be held at Studio 188 in Ipswich from 6.30pm on Saturday, May 27.

"I have two support acts, Kasey Michelle and Marco Ghikas. I supported Kasey when she had her gig at Studio 188 so it's great to have her there and Marco's song writing is amazing," she said.

"I love the venue. I have never heard such great acoustics anywhere else."

Tickets cost $10 online or $14 at the door.

For more information visit Hannah's Facebook page or head to the Studio 188 website.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  entertainment ipswich whatson

Couple dish out real-world advice after 60 years together

Couple dish out real-world advice after 60 years together

Ipswich's Ron and Noela are under no illusions about marriage and the fact that it can be tough

House destroyed by fire

A house was destroyed by fire at North Booval this afternoon.

Fire crews working to save neighbouring homes

Neighbourhood evacuated following explosion threats

Police have arrested a man over a break-in at a Morayfield business.

Police allege man threatened to blow up house

VIDEO: Sporting legend visits Ipswich school

RIGHT: St Edmund's College principal Diarmuid O'Riordan (left) with former Wallaby and sports presenter Andrew Slack presenting team captains Sebastian Scaroni, Josh McCarroll and Cody Fordham with their jerseys.

FORMER Wallaby skipper Andrew Slack visited the region

Local Partners

PICTURES: Exhibition shows innocence caught up in war

ABC cameraman and former QT snapper's images displayed in Ipswich

History has a new home at Harrisville

Mick Kenney and Mary McInnes of Harrisville Historical Society.

Relics saved by new funding

Group calls on 'bored' Ipswich youth to join them

GETTING BETTER: Evelyne Mihuhi and Shafi Abubakare hold a youth group Infinity Group Services.

A NEW community group has opened in the region

VIDEO: How this Ipswich teen launched her own album

Ipswich teen HannahMarie, 16, is launching her first country music album.

A FUTURE in music industry is bright for this self-funded artist

WE’RE OPEN: Ipswich businesses open on Labour Day

Large retailers in Rockhampton will close their doors for the Labour Day long weekend.

SEE what's open in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran breaks Australian music chart record

ED Sheeran has beaten ABBA to become the longest-running No.1 in Australian chart history, after spending 15 weeks at No.1.

JonBenet murder ‘will remain unsolved’

Casting JonBenet Ramsay is a new documentary about the unsolved murder of the six-year-old.

Australian director of Netflix doco says murder will remain unsolved

Secret recordings to be heard in celebrity AVO case

Kelly Landry arrives to the Downing Centre court in Sydney, Monday, May 1, 2017. An AVO hearing involving Sydney-to-Hobart skipper Anthony Bell and his wife Kelly Landry has begun.

Recordings are ‘real evidence’ of what occurred between pair

Bruno Mars brings his 24K Magic tour to Australia

Singer Bruno Mars will be coming to Australia in 2018.

But fans are going to have to wait until 2018 for the pop superstar

Most ridiculous thing about the MKR finale

High fives if you managed to watch the MKR finale right through to the end.

“COME on, just tell us who won already!”

Godfather cast reunites at Tribeca

Coppola and the cast of "The Godfather" reunited for one evening and a double feature at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the film's 45th anniversary. The Tribeca Film Festival closed out its 16th edition Saturday, April 29, 2017, with a grand double feature of "The Godfather," parts one and two.

It was an offer The Godfather cast couldn’t refuse

Val Kilmer confirms cancer battle

Val Kilmer, left, and his son Jack attend a basketball game in Los Angeles in 2014.

Batman actor Val Kilmer tells Reddit Q&A he had cancer.

STAND ALONE DUPLEX WITH FANTASTIC POSITION

2/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfect for those that would like to maintain their independence, but don't want the maintenance of a large block or don't want to live in a complex. Positioned in...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR WE ARE SELLING!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 each

$295,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

SELLING BELOW REPLACEMENT COST!

8 Kingfisher Court, Regency Downs 4341

House 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT

CONTRACT CRASHED!!! Previously tenanted at $305 p/w. This neat and tidy character home sits proudly on a generous 9,913sqm parcel of land in the tightly held...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $329,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

Great Lowset Brick Investment

7 Bickle Place, North Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $315,000

This great lowset brick home offers a savvy investor the chance to enter the investment market or add to their growing property portfolio. Currently tenant to the...

EXCELLENT LOCATION - WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Great First Home or Investment. Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential ( 759SQM...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

PRIME INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY

14 Brian Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 1 $249,000

QUIET CULDESAC LOCATION ADJACENT PARKLAND HANDY TO PUBLIC TRANSPORT, LOCAL SHOPS & RAIL SOLID 1950’s HOME – Built To Last Don’t miss the opportunity to start...

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!