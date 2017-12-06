How this Ipswich mum's weight loss inspired a whole community

GO GIRL: Amy Morrow was inundated with messages of support.

GO GIRL: Amy Morrow was inundated with messages of support. Rob Williams

IPSWICH mum Amy Morrow has been inundated with messages of support and appreciation after sharing her weight-loss story.

Amy had bariatric surgery last year and has lost more than half her body weight, slimming down to just 67kg from 140kg at her heaviest.

The article covered more than the gastric sleeve surgery, an operation which permanently removes 80 to 90 per cent of the stomach, and included the realistic ways it had changed Amy's life.

The Ipswich hairdresser has documented her journey on Instagram and that's where a lot of people reached out.

"A lady even went to bring the article into the salon," Amy said.

"It's made me feel so good that so many people have reached out. I had a lady send me a message saying she appreciated what I had said about still wanting to eat a whole pizza even though I can't."

Many people in the weight-loss community who have had bariatric surgery are embarrassed to talk about it, Amy said.

And some who messaged her after the article published did so to congratulate her for being so open about it.

"So many people get judged on it," Amy said.

"I'm not afraid to talk about it openly and be honest about the surgery."

A woman from Brisbane messaged Amy after seeing the article and thanked her and the QT for 'keeping it real'.

'Love this article and love you,' she wrote.

'People see dramatic weight-loss and bariatric surgery and assume it did all the work. You and I, and everyone we know, knows it changed our lives....

But it also gave is a second chance to do things right and if we didn't do the hard yards, the gym, weights, PT sessions and watch our quality and quantity of food, we just wouldn't be where we are today.

'Thank you for such a positive and informative article and for the QT for keeping this article real where so many other news outlets don't.

'You have worked damn hard babe and I'm proud to have followed your journey.'

A couple of comments posted on Amy Morrow's Facebook page.

