How this Ipswich mum beat anxiety and depression

IPSWICH mum Diane McKendrick knows how hard it can be to get out of bed when you are suffering from anxiety and depression.

For many years she battled the thoughts in her mind which told her "she wasn't good enough".

"When I was younger, I was a child athlete. I was the fastest swimmer in Australia for my age. I was also the fifth fasted runner in Australia.

"My life of chasing gold medals and always wanting more caught up with me when I was working in the corporate world," she said.

"There were days when the first thing I thought about in the morning was how I couldn't wait to go back to bed that night."

Having gone through the struggle which millions of other Australians are also battling every day, Mrs McKendrick decided to write a book which gives tips and advice on how you can change your life, just like she did.

Author, speaker and lifecoach Diane McKendrick. Cordell Richardson

Her first book Rise Up, The Soulful Guide to Success, went from being an idea to a hard copy in only four months.

"People always ask me 'how did I write a book in just four months?' but the truth is, it was something I had wanted to do for 38 years," she said.

"I wanted to do something that would help other people, and a book is something they can have on their bedside table all the time.

"I know first hand how debilitating depression and anxiety can be and from my pain and void of the past, I now have a very powerful mission.

"My mission is to remind you of your power; to help you quiet the noise of society and land back

into your body; to remind you of what is important

and that you have a choice, and then package that

and support you to implement.

"Too many people are suppressing and hiding feelings of isolation, loneliness and overwhelm, leaving them feeling desperate, empty and on the edge of exhaustion and feeling burnt out.

"This book is a vehicle to get into homes and start on making a difference from the core."

She sums up her book as a way of "helping people to get off autopilot and realise there is a different way forward".

In addition to her book, Mrs McKendrick also hosts a monthly meet-up group, Energised Entrepreneurs, Parents and Business Owners, which have been held at various locations across Ipswich.

She will also be hosting a Rise Up Retreat at a secret Ipswich location on March 22-24.

Participants will have the chance to go glamping while also helping them to get more in touch with themselves.

To reserve your place, email connect@dianemckendrick.com.