How this Ipswich Hospital technician is helping PNG

HELPING others learn and develop is a passion that takes Tracie Booth off the beaten tourist track.

Next month, the sterilisation technician prepares to share the skills honed while working for West Moreton Hospital and Health Service with her peers in Papua New Guinea.

Ms Booth, who works at Ipswich Hospital, will leave on December 27 for a 10-day volunteer mission to deliver urgently needed medical supplies but also embark on a skill-sharing and education campaign to teach fellow sterilisation technicians best practices and techniques in the field.

Her humanitarian project was inspired by a chance meeting with a nurse from PNG who spoke to Ms Booth about the challenging conditions and equipment available to hospital staff in Port Moresby while at a sterilisation conference in Australia earlier this year.

"I mentioned in passing that I had done a lot of volunteer work in the past and I would be interested in going to PNG,” Ms Booth said.

"She emailed me 10 days later and it all started from there.”

With the help of cash donations from her Ipswich Hospital colleagues, Ms Booth has bought shoes, soap and reading glasses to take to PNG staff, as well as cleaning brushes, sterilisation tape and other medical supplies that have been donated by suppliers.

She said most PNG sterilisation staff did not have access to the equipment Ipswich staff took for granted.

"We've got the best of everything here and they've just got to make do,'' Ms Booth said.

"They do their best and they're still smiling at the end of the day.”

Executive director Ipswich Hospital Luke Worth applauded Ms Booth for her drive to mentor and share skills with her peers in PNG.

"Tracie is going to PNG on a volunteer basis, at considerable cost to herself, because she believes she can make a positive difference to the lives of others,” Mr Worth said.

"It says a lot about the pride Tracie has in her own work, and her ability to recognise how she can use her skills and experience, to provide really meaningful support to others in more disadvantaged parts.

"We're proud to know that the excellent sterilisation training and skills that Tracie has honed at West Moreton Hospital and Health Service will be of value to fellow hospital staff in Port Moresby and we wish Tracie all the best on her journey.''

Ms Booth said volunteers should not be afraid to work with local experts to help achieve change.

"It's not about going over there and telling people how to do things. You have to show people - it's about doing the work with them.''

Ms Booth has paid for her own flights but has set up a GoFundMe page "Volunteering to help PNG nurses” to help fund the cost of accommodation in Port Moresby.

Any additional money will assist Ms Booth to make a return trip to Port Moresby next year, when she will board the charitable Mercy Ship - a hospital on the seas that delivers healthcare to remote communities.

She said she would be grateful for any donation to assist her volunteer mission.