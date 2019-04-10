How this horror crash changed carer's life

ONGOING IMPACTS: Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the Warrego Highway on June 20 last year in which Chinchilla woman Kerry Bungard suffered critical injuries.

ONGOING IMPACTS: Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the Warrego Highway on June 20 last year in which Chinchilla woman Kerry Bungard suffered critical injuries. Michael Doyle

KERRY Bungard will never forget the feeling of six of her ribs breaking, unlike her ability to walk normally which she is gradually re-learning.

Driving a client from Chinchilla to Dalby, Mrs Bungard suffered critical injuries in a horrific Warrego Highway crash on June 20 last year.

"We were about 11km on the west side of Dalby and just coming out of the roadworks and there was a truck in front of me with two trailers on," she recalled.

"I was probably doing 50 to 60 kilometres an hour, and next minute I see a white Kia, I think it was, coming down sideways along the trailer of the truck on the right side."

LONG RECOVERY: Maurice Blackburn associate Allison Grimley (left) with Kerry and Ron Bungard speak up for road safety. Bev Lacey

The truck had veered over the fog line to avoid a head-on collision with the oncoming car.

Comforted at the scene by two QGC workers, it was a moment that has changed the aged-care worker's life.

"The sheer agony of the ribs being broken is just ... I'd rather go through childbirth," she said.

"I got six broken ribs and two were double breaks. I will never forget that; never in my life."

Mrs Bungard was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with multiple breaks in her right left and had two plates inserted in her tibia.

She suffered two broken feet, one of which needs more surgery, a perforated bowel, collapsed lung, and lower back injuries.

"The hardest part for me is the psychological side of it because I haven't got in the car yet to drive," Mrs Bungard said.

CRASH: The scene of the collision on the Warrego Highway in which Kerry Bungard suffered critical injuries. Michael Doyle

Mrs Bungard said continued to struggle coming to grips with the role reversal; going from providing care to receiving it.

"It's very hard to accept," she said.

Maurice Blackburn associate Allison Grimley said Mrs Bungard was an example of the impacts crashes can have on not just drivers and their passengers, but their families.

"The focus is often on the fatality statistics on our roads which are high and awful," she said.

"But that doesn't take into account the people who are injured on the road. It doesn't leave a person; it's something that stays with them."

Kerry and Ron Bungard. Bev Lacey

Workers a comfort to woman injured in collision

TWO men working 300m from the scene of a horror multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway couldn't have known how their actions would comfort a critically injured woman.

Kerry Bungard never learned the names of the two QGC workers who held her hands while waiting for paramedics on June 20 last year.

But she will forever remember their kindness despite the fog of excruciating pain from six broken ribs and being trapped in a car hit almost head-on 11km west of Dalby.

"There were two fellows who came up and talked me through it," Mrs Bungard said.

"I would have kept going into shock but only for those two men. God bless them.

"They held on to each hand until the paramedics and the ambulance arrived."

Mrs Bungard believes the men were working 300m down the road and head the bang on impact when her car was hit by an oncoming car.

As she shares her story to encourage motorists to be safer on the roads over the Easter holidays, Mrs Bungard hoped to identify the two kind strangers.

"They were fantastic," she said.

"They talked me right through it the whole time.

"They were from QGC, but I haven't yet found out who they are exactly, but I will one day to thank them for what they've done."

Mrs Bungard spent six weeks undergoing surgery and recovery in the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane after the crash.

From there she was transferred to Toowoomba for weeks before being able to transfer to Chinchilla Hospital.

Now, as she recovers, she hoped to meet and thank the two men.

"It's surprising what people do when something like this happens," she said.