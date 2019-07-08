How this group of volunteers saved 900 pets from euthanasia

WHEN abandoned or mistreated animals are set to be euthanised, volunteers from Animal Rescue Happy Tails step in to take the pets into foster care so they can be given a second chance at life.

Happy Tails is a not-for-profit, no-kill animal rescue charity based in southeast Queensland. The organisation is committed to taking in dogs and cats to re-write their tale into a happily ever after.

Sally Chapman founded the group more than two years ago and said hundreds of animals had been saved and gone onto loving homes.

"We rescue animals from regional pounds and shelters, and take those that are normally on death row, or the chronically ill," she said.

"More than 900 animals have been rescued and rehomed since we first launched."

"That is something which we are really proud of."

Rachael Sinclair with Max the 18 month old great dane cross. Cordell Richardson

The group has a high number of foster carers from Ipswich, including Rachael Sinclair.

Ms Sinclair said she loves making a difference to an animal in need.

"I find fostering really rewarding. You're taking an animal that is in desperate need of a home and then finding them a family that will love them forever," she said.

"I've been doing it for just over a year and I would recommend it for anyone who wants to make a positive difference."

A number of volunteers will be hosting a bake sale and winter donation drive at Bunnings Bundamba this Saturday from 9am.

If you have a sweet tooth, your purchase will help Happy Tails buy medication, food, fleas and heart worm tablets for the animals that are currently in their care.

Or if you wish to find out more about the organisation, you can chat to one of the group's friendly volunteers on the day.

Both Max and Coldie (pictured) are currently in foster care and looking for permanent homes.

To find out more about these two dogs, or the other animals currently in foster care, search Happy Tails Animal Rescue Inc on Facebook and send them a message.