How this flooded family is still 'so grateful'

Emma Clarke
| 2nd Apr 2017 5:00 AM
STILL SMILING: Liz and Tom Beldi (centre) with their family are overcome with generosity after their home was flooded.
STILL SMILING: Liz and Tom Beldi (centre) with their family are overcome with generosity after their home was flooded. Emma CLarke

THE sofas West Ipswich pensioners Tom and Liz Beldi once shared with their children and grandchildren in their living room took prime position on their footpath late yesterday.

Despite the couple's warped furniture, muddy floors and destroyed possessions, they're happy.

Having moved from Sydney a year ago, Mr and Mrs Beldi are blown away by the generosity of strangers.

Neighbours delivered refreshments, emergency services lifted furniture, business owners loaned gurneys, electricians did free work and store managers donated furniture.

"I'm really happy. It's an experience I'm glad I went through because in future I'll know what to do," Mrs Beldi said.

"It's a little bit devastating to see all the stuff out ready to go to the tip, but apart from that we're all safe and happy and having a wonderful day cleaning up."

Liz and Tom Beldi own the house at the end of Keogh Street in West Ipswich on Friday.
Liz and Tom Beldi own the house at the end of Keogh Street in West Ipswich on Friday. Rob Williams
Keogh St, West Ipswich on Saturday
Keogh St, West Ipswich on Saturday Emma Clarke

Their home was yesterday teaming with family and volunteers as they sorted through what could be saved from Thursday night's flood waters.

The bottom story of their home was inundated.

"All in all we are really grateful. I thought whoa you don't get this in Sydney. There are more deserving families with children they could help," Mrs Beldi said.

 

While their furniture was sodden, Mr Beldi said all was not taken by the raging torrent.

"We thought all our photos were destroyed, they were in a leather case and it protected them, they floated," he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich floods ipswich weather west ipswich

West Ipswich pensioners overwhelmed with community generosity

