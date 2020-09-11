Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aviator Ivy May Pearce on the front cover of The Queenslander Pictorial in 1936 (Credit: State Library of Queensland)
Aviator Ivy May Pearce on the front cover of The Queenslander Pictorial in 1936 (Credit: State Library of Queensland)
News

How this female pilot’s story is inspiring new students

Paige Ashby
11th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AS Girls in Aviation Day approaches, University of Southern Queensland aviation expert Natasha Heap hopes her research into one of Australia’s first female pilots will inspire more women to join an industry in crisis.

“The aviation industry has been grounded amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but will slowly find its wings again,” Ms Heap said.

“Key to its future is a pipeline of young people ready to fill the vacancies that will be there by the time they graduate.”

Ms Heap said gender had continued to hold back women in the sector, with just five per cent currently making up the global pilot workforce.

“We have a short yet rich history, and in order to grow we must recognise and celebrate how we got here by looking at what icons like Ivy May Pearce were doing back in the 30s,” she said.

Aviator Ivy May Pearce on the front cover of The Queenslander Pictorial in 1936 (Credit: State Library of Queensland)
Aviator Ivy May Pearce on the front cover of The Queenslander Pictorial in 1936 (Credit: State Library of Queensland)

Born in Ipswich, Ivy attended school in Dalby and Brisbane before learning to fly at Archerfield.

At 20 years old, a 1935 edition of The Australian Woman’s Mirror reported Ivy’s flight licence and said she was ‘claimed by Queensland as its youngest girl air-pilot’.

Her first passenger was the Archbishop of Brisbane James Dulhig, and she handled the aircraft ‘like a veteran.’

Ivy’s flying career highlight was as one of five female pilots, and the youngest entrant overall, to compete in the Brisbane to Adelaide Centenary Air Race in 1936.

“Air races were a crowd pleaser and a way for pilots to show off their skills and measure themselves and the improving technology and speed of their aircraft against each other,” Ms Heap said.

“Once she finished her flying career, Ivy was quite the celebrity.

“Her life was long and adventurous, later running the Railway Hotel in Toowoomba and establishing herself as a world renowned fashion designer and owner of one of the first fashion boutiques on the Gold Coast.”

University of Southern Queensland aviation expert Natasha Heap will present ‘Did you know? Girls in Aviation Day: Who is Ivy May Pearce’ on September 17.

You can find our more by visiting USQ’s website.

aviation education ivy may pearce university of southern queensland sport
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Future star, water runner boost Tigers for shot at Eagles

        Premium Content Future star, water runner boost Tigers for shot at Eagles

        Rugby League Norths bring in new talent, loyal clubman for mighty footy battle with powerhouse Goodna rivals. See what coach is considering.

        • 11th Sep 2020 2:05 PM
        Pandemic foodies get taste for Lockyer fresh veggies on TV

        Premium Content Pandemic foodies get taste for Lockyer fresh veggies on TV

        Food & Entertainment LOCKDOWN has revived home cooking and a dramatic rise of the online home delivery...

        Groups call on council for rates relief amid COVID lockdown

        Premium Content Groups call on council for rates relief amid COVID lockdown

        News COMMUNITY groups hit by coronavirus shutdowns are calling for rates relief.

        FAST RAIL: From Ipswich to Brisbane CBD in 21 mins

        Premium Content FAST RAIL: From Ipswich to Brisbane CBD in 21 mins

        Council News The State Government and Opposition are being urged to get on board with the...