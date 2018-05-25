How this family can live off a three-day-week wage

YOU CAN TOO: Roman Spur with his wife Jana and his daughter Lada are living a clean, green and affordable life.

THEY bake their own bread, brew their own beer and ferment their own breakfast foods like yogurt. Fernvale eco-warrior Roman Spur is a man on a sustainable lifestyle mission.

Since moving to their one-acre block in 2016, Mr Spur and his wife Jana have created Spurtopia Homestead where they generate their own power and grow their own food.

They have solar-powered hot water and a chemical-free household that generates just one plastic shopping bag of waste each week.

"We are now producing more food than we can eat," Mr Spur said.

"Any excess produce we share with our local community."

Mr Spur, who is originally from the Czech Republic, said being self-sufficient meant it was cheaper to live, allowing him to work part-time and use the rest of the week to spread the word about sustainable lifestyles.

This Sunday, he will demonstrate how to ferment foods and live sustainably in a rental property when he attends the annual Logan Eco-Action Festival (LEAF) at Meadowbrook.

"When we arrived from Europe, we couldn't believe how wasteful Australian society was," he said.

"You can establish a household from things that people are throwing away."

Since moving to their Fernvale property, Mr Spur and his family have planted more than 200 fruit trees. They raise chickens and bees and are nearly rainwater sufficient.

They bake their own sourdough bread, brew kombucha and beer, ferment foods like yogurt, sauerkraut and make mead with their honey. Most of their household items are free, second-\and or obtained through a barter system.

Mr Spur and his wife want to show people how simple it can be to live an "alternative" lifestyle that is based on family and good health.

"It's important to involve kids in growing and making food so that the understand where food comes from," Mr said.

Mr Spur will join celebrity gardener Costa Georgiadis, renowned wildlife photographer Steve Parish and SBS self-sustainable farmer Paul West at this year's free LEAF festival.

In its eighth year, the Logan City Council event stages a host of demonstrations, exhibitions and workshops on growing your own food, upcycling furniture, capturing wildlife on camera, keeping backyard chickens and more.

This year more than 5000 calico bags will be given away free to get people ready for the July 1 ban on plastic shopping bags in Queensland.

There will also be more than 1000 native trees up for grabs.

Roman's top tips for living sustainably

1. Grow your own food - even if it's just herbs on the kitchen bench or a few vegies in a pot

2.Make your own food - yoghurt, kombucha, sauerkraut and kefir are all easy to make and so good for you

3. Make your own cleaning products - making your home chemical-free is better for your health and the environment. You can do it using a few simple ingredients - soak citrus peels in water for 24 hours to make fabric softener; soak citrus peels in vinegar to make surface cleaner

4.Buy local, buy in bulk and buy second-hand - buying products that are grown/made close to home and buying in bulk reduces packaging. And there's plenty of great second-hand shops selling quality second-hand furniture and clothes - buying secondhand reduces the amount that ends up in landfill.

5. Live by the 5Rs - reduce, reuse, recycle, repair and rethink.

Go green this Sunday

LEAF will take place Sunday May, 27, from 10am-3pm at Griffith University Logan Campus, 68 University Drive, Meadowbrook. Entry, workshops, children's rides and activities are free.

For more information, visit https://www.leafevent.com.au/#program