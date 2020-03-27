Menu
Generic photo of mother holding child's hand from iStock
How this Dalby mother is keeping her children safe

Emily Jarvis
, emily.jarvis@dalbyherald.com.au
25th Mar 2020 8:24 AM
AS PRIME Minister Scott Morrison addressed the country last night with a new list of restrictions, many were still confused as to why schools have been allowed to stay open.

Dalby mother, Suzanne Flesser isn't waiting for a national or state decision and is now taking matters into her own hands.

"I made the decision have way through last week that they would be staying home," Ms Flesser said.

"My five-year-old son Alexander, had his tonsils removed only three weeks ago, his body has to get used to that.

"It's really hard to follow up with kids if they are being hygienic, I really just want to eliminate them from being close, possibly catching coronavirus."

Ms Flesser's 12-year-old son, Nicolas, suffered a lung infection at the end of last year, another risk that the mother-of-two did not want to take.

"Both the boys are prone to other stuff like ear infections and they have asthma and knowing that its so unpredictable, I was going to wait until the first case in confirmed in town to do something."

In his national announcement on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Scott Morrison stood firm on keeping students in schools despite parents concerns.

"We don't want to lose a year of school, as we know, the medical advice is kids can safely go to school." Mr Morrison said in his address.

Schools in Victoria have already closed their doors, while the Premier of New South Wales is encouraging parents to keep their children home if possible.

Ms Flesser admitted that it has been a challenge to explain to her children what has and is still transpiring across the globe.

"I dropped my kids off at school last week and one of their friends came up and gave them a hug, it's a hard thing to tell your kid that they can't hug their friends.

"Both the boys are very loving by nature and are always hugging me or want to sit close to me, how do you tell them to stop doing that?"

Although both boys are home, Ms Flesser is adamant on keeping up their school work.

"I was always one for schooling, I always made sure they went everyday and were involved so it's not like I am encouraging an early school holiday.

"In the mornings we do some reading followed by some maths and they get out and run around the yard."

"I'm trying to do the best that I can with them."

What would normally be a quick run to the supermarket has now become a task for the mother-of-two.

"I really want to avoid going to the shops," she said.

"It's really hard to explain to the kids why I have brought hand sanitiser with me and why I need to wipe the trolley down before they can sit in it, it's made it really difficult."

Although schools in both Victoria and New South Wales have closed, Queenslands will remain open until end of term.

"I just hope that kids that are still going are being sensible so we can get over this as quickly as possible.

"This is just a nightmare that no one can wake up from."

