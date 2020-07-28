How this club revamped its scoring for competition return

Digital live scoring has allowed the Lockyer Equestrian Group to move forward with their competitions this year. (File image)

DIGITAL live scoring has allowed the Lockyer Equestrian group to cut back volunteer numbers and operate safely during its dressage days.

At the club’s recent members-only dressage day, competitors had the results of their dressage tests emailed to them within five minutes of completing their tests.

Lockyer Equestrian Group president Sharyn Ross said digital live scoring had been growing in popularity.

“Being the forward-thinking club, we are, we saw our post COVID-19 restart as an ideal opportunity to integrate it into our dressage events,” Sharyn said.

“We were lucky enough to recently receive a $2000 recovery grant and will be purchasing our own tablets so we can continue to live score all of our events.”

Sharyn said the use of iPads for live digital scoring reduced the number of people in proximity to the office for scoring.

It also reduced the need for competitors to “mill around” scoreboards at presentation time.

“The scores are collated and uploaded in real time, so in most cases, the results have been delivered to the riders email by the time they get back to the car after a test,” she said.

About 75 riders entered the club’s first competition post coronavirus lockdown competing in about 185 tests throughout the day.

A change in COVID-19 restrictions just prior to the dressage day meant the club was able to boost the number of people allowed at the event.

Originally capped at 100, the club could host up to 500 people.

“We were previously looking at management strategies to be able to maximise the number of riders who could attend, and minimise the number of support people that riders brought with them,” Sharyn said.

“The last thing we wanted to happen was for riders to miss out on entries because other riders were bringing their whole entourage with them.”

Unfortunately, the club was forced to cancel its flagship event, the Horseland Ipswich Brenda Whittman Classic.

It’s a dressage day that was reintroduced to the club four years ago, drawing dressage competitors from across the state.

Despite the club’s dressage days “tapering off” from July, Sharyn said it was fantastic to see so many riders and their horses out competing.

The club has another eight events planned for the remainder of the year, including dressage days, show jumping training days and the club championships.

Anyone interested in joining the club or getting involved can visit the Lockyer Equestrian Group website.

