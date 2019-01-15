How this city cafe is helping with back to school costs

The team from La Mocha in Springfield Lakes have been collecting school bags for the community. Katie Selovae, owner Erkan Senyucel and Beenesha Greig.

BIG hearted small business owner Erkan Senyucel is helping families with back to school costs this year.

He's gone out and bought school bags and supplies to donate to families in need.

Mr Senycel who owns and runs La Mocha Cafe in Springfield Lakes said he wanted to do something to help with the cost of going to school.

"It's gotten quite expensive to send kids to school,” Mr Senyucel who has a daughter starting primary school this year said.

"This is something we could do to personally to help. We've filled school bags with everything they need.”

For the past four years the cafe owner has collected tips from customers and banked them into a charity account and every year the amount of donations increases.

This year Officeworks and Kira Fashion also donated to the cause.

"When we first started we had 10 bags, now we've more than doubled,” he said.

"Our staff does an awesome job, my wife does an amazing job organising all the bags and stationery and all the donation events.”

Any left over bags will go to local schools.

Ipswich parents are expected to fork out an average $482 per child this school year.

A report conducted by YouGov Galaxy on behalf Big W surveyed 1112 adults with children aged five to 17 across Australia and found across the nation the average spend on uniforms, shoes, backpacks, lunch boxes and stationery was $476 per child or $482 if you live in Queensland.

Ipswich Community Youth Service is also helping with a competition giving away 10, $100 Officeworks gift cards.

"This time last year we ran this exact competition which resulted in over 10,000 views, over 450 shares and more than 400 entries. A clear message that we had to do this again in 2019 bigger and better,” ICYS posted to Facebook.

"Here at ICYS we understand the expense involved in going back to school - books, shoes, bags, uniforms and more! It really adds up. We have staff based in seven schools across our region who support children, young people and families that can often do with a hand up.”

To enter visit ICYS Ipswich Community Youth Service on Facebook.

And Westside Community Care are looking to give 75 families vouchers to help with back to school costs.